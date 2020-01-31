Lakers Trade Rumors: Pistons’ Asking Price for Derrick Rose Revealed

The NBA trade deadline is coming in hot and with less than a week left, expect rumors to start gaining a lot more steam. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team to watch as they’ve been involved in a number of trade rumors. Los Angeles wants ball handling help and they’ve been attached to several names.

One of the biggest names to keep an eye on is Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose. Though he hasn’t recaptured the magic that made him the NBA MVP in the past, he’s reinvented himself as one of the best bench players in the league. Unfortunately, he plays for a mediocre Pistons team that isn’t going to the NBA Finals anytime soon.

This has led to Detroit shopping him around. While the Lakers would love to have Rose, they may not have the kind of assets the Pistons are looking for. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they are looking for a pretty big return:

The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.

It’s going to be quite a while before the Lakers get another lottery pick. It looks like if Los Angeles really want Rose, they may need to give them one of their favorite bench players.

The Lakers Already Turned Down an Offer From the Pistons

According to ESPN’s Jorge Sedano on the Mason & Ireland Show, the Pistons offered Rose to the Lakers for Alex Caruso, a second-round pick and salary filler. However, Los Angeles wasn’t biting.

“I’ve heard rumblings that the Lakers said no to that,” Sedano said.

He can’t confirm those rumblings but has heard some talk about the trade denial.

“I’ve heard that – not confirmed from anyone, I’ve just heard through hushed tones and whispers.”

Caruso has become an unlikely star for the Lakers, so it makes sense that they why they’d be hesitant to let him go.

Derrick Rose To Lakers Trade Rumor; Why He Could Push LA To Another LevelWhat would you give up to get Derrick Rose to the Lakers? Los Angeles Lakers ✔️ Help us continue to provide Lakers coverage and SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/5AXSud ✔️ Our MOST POPULAR Videos: https://goo.gl/k4Xvqq LakersNation.com on Social Media: ☑️ Like on Facebook: https://goo.gl/EQ4uiG ☑️ Follow us on Twitter: https://goo.gl/QZcvai ☑️ Follow on Instagram: https://goo.gl/FWT8EJ ☑️ Get exclusive Lakers content here and stay up-to-date with everything in Lakerland! More at LakersNation.com! 2020-01-20T23:33:59.000Z

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Should the Lakers Make That Trade?

While the average fan might think it’s a no-brainer for the Lakers to trade Caruso, the pick and the salary filler for Rose, but it’s not so simple. He’s become an important member of the team and letting him go could mess up with chemistry.

Also, Rose is 31-years old and has battled a number of significant injuries throughout his career. On the other hand, Caruso is only 25 and could have a long future with the team. That said, the Lakers are in win-now mode and Rose may give them a better opportunity to win the championship this year.

Regardless, if Sedano’s report is correct, the Lakers have already made it clear that they don’t want to let go of Caruso. Unfortunately, Los Angeles may not have other assets that could convince Detroit to send Rose over. Kyle Kuzma is another option, but it doesn’t sound like the Pistons would have much interest in him. It looks like if the Lakers want Rose, it’s going to cost Caruso.

READ NEXT: Details Emerge of Kings’ Trade Offer for Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma: Report

