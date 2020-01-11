NFL Divisional Round Saturday TV Schedule: What Playoff Games Are Today?

After an exhilarating weekend of wild card games to kick off the 2019/20 NFL Playoffs, we may very well be gifted with even better football this weekend. Saturday’s slate of games is jam-packed with superstars, intriguing storylines, and must-watch football.

A highly scrutinized signal-caller out of Minneapolis, one of the league’s very best defenses residing out of San Francisco, a fairy-tale team from Nashville, and a Baltimore team lead by the likely league MVP, will all take the field today for our viewing pleasures.

Kirk Cousins Looks to Take Down His Former Coach

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers Time: 4:35 pm ET Date: Saturday, 1/11 (Today) Place: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) Coverage: NBC, NBC Sports App Spread: San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Kirk Cousins finally answered the bell a week ago, winning a big game by making a clutch throw in overtime to defeat Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Today he’ll try his hand at knocking off his former offensive coordinator, and current 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

If Cousins does come away victorious this evening, he’ll likely have to do it with a hobbled Adam Thielen who recently had to get stitches on his ankle.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is expected to wear protective padding around his stitched-up ankle for the playoff game against the 49ers, according to a source. He's listed as questionable but signs point to him playing. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be making his first-ever playoff start today. Jimmy G has been less than stellar of late, averaging 224.5 passing yards over four of his last five games. In Garoppolo’s last three games, he’s totaled two passing touchdowns and two interceptions. The Vikings defense held New Orleans’ high-powered offense to just 208 passing yards one week ago.

Minnesota has won four of the last five head-to-head matchups with San Francisco.

Lamar Jackson Looks For First Career Playoff Victory

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Time: 8:15 pm ET Date: Saturday, 1/11 (Today) Place: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD) Coverage: CBS, CBS All-Access Spread: Baltimore Ravens (-9.5)

Tennessee is in the midst of a fairy-tale run, and it’s being orchestrated by the unlikeliest of characters, Miami Dolphins castoff Ryan Tannehill. While Tannehill’s down numbers a week ago are certainly concerning, it doesn’t take away the fact that the Titans averaged 30+ offensive points with him under center during the regular season.

While Tannehill has been a revelation, the Titans will only go as far as Derrick Henry’s legs will take them, and if he keeps playing the way he has, Henry may take his team all the way to Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl this year. Henry has averaged an absurd 196.5 rushing yards over the last two weeks.

Speaking of rushing yards, the greatest statistical running team in NFL history will be lined up opposite the Titans tonight, as Lamar Jackson will look to add to his likely MVP season with his first-ever playoff victory.

However, Jackson may be short-handed, as both running back Mark Ingram and tight end Mark Andrews are listed as questionable. Baltimore is optimistic that both will be ready to go come game time.

Since acquiring Marcus Peters, the Ravens defense has become elite. Baltimore is 10-0 with Peters in the lineup this season, holding opponents to an average of just 14.2 points per game.

