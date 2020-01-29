Patriots Could Sign Former Receiver in Offseason: Report

The New England Patriots could be looking to bring back Danny Amendola.

According to sources close to NESN, the Patriots are seriously considering re-signing Amendola. The potential move seems to be a way of enticing Tom Brady to re-sign with the Patriots, as Amendola was one of Brady’s favorite targets in New England when he played for the Patriots from 2013 until 2017.

“Don’t be surprised if Tom Brady reunites with an old flame in free agency this offseason. Brady has stayed close with former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who also will be a free agent this offseason. Brady could try to bring along Amendola to his next destination, and that could include both players returning to New England, a source with knowledge of the situation told NESN.com.”

Brady Wants Dependable Receivers

The report isn’t exactly surprising. One of the major reasons the Patriots faltered in 2019 was the lack of connection Brady had with his receivers. Outside of the dependable Julian Edelman, Brady didn’t seem to trust any of his other targets. New England even traded a third-round draft pick in the middle of the season to acquire Mohamad Sanu.

However, Sanu failed to have an impact as he was forced to learn the playbook and a new offensive system midway through the season. The veteran receiver posted just 26 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown in eight appearances. By comparison, he caught 33 balls for 313 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bringing back a familiar and reliable face — the Patriots have done this in the past with former receivers like Deion Branch and Benjamin Watson — could help entice Brady to finish his career in New England.

During Amendola’s five seasons in New England, the undersized receiver caught 230 balls for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Patriots also won two Super Bowls and appeared in another.

The veteran receiver spent last season with the Detroit Lions.

Troy Aikman Doesn’t See Brady Leaving Patriots

Because it’s Super Bowl week and because Brady’s impending free agency will be the biggest topic in the NFL this offseason, several quarterback legends have chimed in on Brady’s future.

Troy Aikman, a Fox Sports analyst who will be covering Super Bowl LIV, is one of them. The three-time Super Bowl champion played his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys and he explained why he doesn’t see Brady leaving the Patriots for another NFL team.

“That is something that I’m proud of playing for one organization,” Aikman said Tuesday at FOX Sports Media Day. “And I think it’s probably what Tom wants. There’s always the lure of wanting to prove you can do it somewhere else. And that’s only natural, but I would be surprised if he’s playing anywhere else other than New England. I don’t think it’s what the owner (Robert Kraft) wants. Deep down, I don’t think it’s what Tom wants. And I don’t anticipate it happening. I hope it doesn’t happen. I’m not sure the fans want that either.”

Free agency begins on March 18 and other NFL teams are allowed to talk to Brady beginning March 16. We’ll see if Aikman’s prediction of Brady returning to the Patriots comes true.