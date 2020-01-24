Trent Brown Pushes Raiders to Draft Star Oklahoma WR

Draft season is almost upon the NFL and though the Super Bowl has yet to be played, pundits have already begun to release mock drafts. It’s no secret the Las Vegas Raiders need big help at wide receiver and many believe the team will use one of their two first-round picks to address the position. CeeDee Lamb is a name who has popped up in a number of mock drafts for the Raiders and Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown has made it clear he would like to see the former Oklahoma Sooner wide receiver wearing silver and black in 2020.

In a video of Lamb working out on Twitter, Brown sounded off.

This who I want on my team https://t.co/WelV36VUdk — Trent Brown (@Trent) January 23, 2020

An argument could be made that Lamb is the most impressive wide receiver in one of the most impressive wide receiver draft classes in recent memory. There’s a big chance he doesn’t fall to the Raiders at 13, but some think it’s possible.

Daniel Jeremiah Predicts Raiders to Land Lamb

Any other year, Lamb probably is gone in the top-10. However, the 2020 wide receiver class is so loaded with talent from top to bottom that teams could favor addressing other needs early and going wide receiver later. This could be a great opportunity for the Raiders to add one of the top players in the draft. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah predicts Las Vegas to snag Lamb up at the 13th pick:

“The Raiders need more playmakers. I believe Lamb is the best receiver in this draft class.”

Lamb just put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and accumulated 25 touchdowns in that time. Plus, we’ve already gotten a good look at what he’d look like in silver and black. Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock and Derek Carr would be doing cartwheels if Lamb falls to them, but it’s not the end of the world if he’s off the board before they pick.

Other Draft Options at WR

There’s been a groundswell of support for Lamb, but Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is no schmoe. Jeremiah has Jeudy falling to the Denver Broncos at 15. Just a few months ago, nobody thought he’d fall out of the top-10. If Lamb is gone, but Jeudy is on the board, the Raiders could end up getting the better wide receiver. Alabama wide receivers have been excellent in the NFL.

There’s also another former Alabama playmaker who the Raiders could target and that’s Henry Ruggs. He’s predicted to be the fastest player in the entire draft and has been compared to Tyreek Hill. Nobody involved with the Raiders could complain if they got the next Hill. If both Lamb and Jeudy get taken before 13, Las Vegas could go linebacker with that pick and then go after Ruggs at number 19.

Tee Higgins out of Clemson is another name to watch. It’s not a secret that the Raiders have an affinity for Clemson players as they drafted three of them in 2019. Higgins has elite ability and would be a perfect pick at 19 the other top guys are gone. Another name to watch is Laviska Shenault out of Colorado. His versatility could really intrigue Gruden. The Raiders sure did pick a good year to have a need at wide receiver and it wouldn’t be a shock if they decided to take two with both of their first-round picks.

