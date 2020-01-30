Roger Goodell Teases Potential Big Announcement for Raiders in Las Vegas

With how much excitement is surrounding the Raiders‘ move to Las Vegas, it’s somewhat surprising the NFL didn’t put a team in the city sooner. The 2020 NFL Draft is already headed to Sin City and there could be even more exciting announcements on the way. While doing a press conference for the Super Bowl in Miami, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

“You can feel the excitement,” Goodell said. “You can see the excitement by the stadium. It’s a great facility. I’ve had a chance to be through it on several occasions. I think it’s going to be great for the community. I think we’re going to be great for the community and I think the community is going to be great for us.”

2025 is the next available year for a city to host the Super Bowl and Goodell teased Las Vegas as the potential destination but wants to see how the draft goes first.

“I think we should get through the draft before we start talking Super Bowl, but that is coming quickly, and our attempt to move to the next Super Bowl probably will be done before the end of the calendar year here in [2020.]”

2025 seems a long way away, but that time will fly by. Las Vegas has quickly proven to be very welcoming to the NFL and it’s a city that’s built for massive events. There’s no doubt they could handle the Super Bowl.

"We think it's going to be a great success. We're anxious to be there." Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke briefly on our transition to Las Vegas during his remarks Wednesday in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Vssd0A5kXH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 29, 2020

Excitement Growing Around NFL Being in Las Vegas

The Raiders are already among the most popular teams in the NFL and it’s now starting to look like things could get really big for them.

“I think the fact that the Raiders and Las Vegas kind of becomes an international team — the one team you can really say that — because of all the business leaders who come throughout the world that are going to come to Las Vegas, that’s going to be must see,” FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said. “Vegas used to be Cirque Du Soleil, but now I think the Raiders are going to be the ticket to go see, especially with that stadium. It’s great, it’s brilliant of the NFL to put a team in Vegas.”

It’s uncharted waters for the NFL in Las Vegas, but the Raiders seem like the perfect fit.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pro Bowl to Las Vegas?

The Pro Bowl spent decades in Hawaii before it moves to Florida over the last several years. However, the NFL has shown interest in moving the event between different cities. Naturally, Las Vegas will have a lot of interest as a potential destination.

“I think [Las Vegas] will be a great place to have a Pro Bowl,” Goodell said previously.

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect city for the Pro Bowl than Las Vegas. The Pro Bowl is essentially one big party and that’s exactly what Las Vegas is. While the Super Bowl coming to the city soon isn’t necessarily a given, it’s hard to imagine the Pro Bowl won’t be in Sin City soon.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady’s Las Vegas House Rumors Fuel Raiders Talk

