3 Biggest Reasons UFC 246 Is Can’t-Miss PPV

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas kicks off what appears to be a truly awe-inspiring early-2020 schedule for the world’s largest MMA promotion.

But will all the other big PPV fights already on the docket, and more sure to be announced over the coming weeks, perhaps some are wondering whether McGregor’s first fight back since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018 is worth the five dollars more it will cost to purchase a UFC PPV exclusively on ESPN+ this year compared to last.

Here’s why UFC 246 is worth what basically amounts to the cost of an extra cup of coffee that week.

1. UFC 246 is McGregor’s 2020 Litmus Test

Is McGregor still elite? That’s the main question on every UFC fan’s mind headed into McGregor’s UFC 246 bout against Cerrone.

McGregor is still ranked No. 13 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, but the plain truth of the matter is that nobody really knows if he still possesses the skills that made McGregor such a dangerous fighter at his peak.

The reason?

McGregor hasn’t won a fight since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016 to become the UFC’s original “champ champ”. He’s only fought twice since that date and only once in the UFC. In August 2017, McGregor offered a spirited effort against Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside a boxing ring in one of the biggest combat sports events of the decade. But Mayweather took over halfway through the fight and stopped McGregor in the tenth round.

Then, McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. It was the highest-selling UFC PPV event ever, but McGregor simply couldn’t find the answer for the undefeated Russian’s brutally effective smash-and-grab technique. Nurmagomedov choked out McGregor in the fourth.

So what Cerrone offers McGregor is a huge chance to remind the MMA world just how elite a superstar he is in the UFC. While Cerrone isn’t the same threat Mayweather was inside a boxing ring or Nurmagomedov was inside the Octagon, he’s still dangerous enough a fighter to beat just about anyone in the world not seriously considered a real contender.

In fact, if McGregor hopes to recapture his former UFC glory, he absolutely needs to turn in an impressive showing at UFC 246. One might even argue that it’s not enough for him to just win the fight. For McGregor to stay at the top of the sport, he’ll need to make mincemeat out of Cerrone.

2. McGregor-Cerrone Sure To Be Violent Spectacle

No matter how long the UFC 246 main event lasts, it’s sure to produce some wildly fun violence.

Often one of the things lost in the minutiae of all the amazing accomplishments the 31-year-old McGregor has achieved over the course of his MMA career is that he’s also one of the few fighters in the sport who consistently produces action-packed fights.

In fact, McGregor’s last voyage into the 170-pound welterweight ranks against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August 2016 was one of the most satisfying main events of the last decade. After McGregor lost to Diaz nine months prior via second-round submission, some in the sport had wondered if McGregor had simply gone up too far in weight. But McGregor came into the rematch at UFC 202 with renewed vigor and ultimately won an incredible five-round decision in what some considered at the time to be his finest win to date.

Cerrone is also one of the UFC’s best all-around action fighters in the game.

The UFC’s real-life cowboy isn’t just a daredevil off the mat. Cerrone holds UFC records for most wins and finishes in company history, with 23 and 16, respectively. On top of that, the 36-year-old American has won more bonuses for the work he does inside the cage than any other UFC fighter ever at 18.

Six of those 18 bonuses were for Fight of the Night, so there’s really no telling how awesome a throwdown McGregor-Cerrone might turn out to be.

3. Winner Earns More Huge Opportunities Down the Line

There’s no doubt the winner of UFC 246 will figure heavily into the UFC’s plans for huge fights down the line later this year.

While McGregor vs. Cerrone is being fought in the 170-pound welterweight division, both are ranked by the UFC as lightweights. According to the UFC’s official rankings, McGregor is the No. 4 contender to Nurmagomevov’s UFC lightweight championship with Cerrone following at No. 5.

Nurmagomevov is scheduled to face No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson in Aprilat UFC 24 . The winner of that fight would be looking for a title defense later in the year, and both McGregor and Cerrone would have a good argument to land the date.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirer and Justin Gaethje don’t have opponents for their next fights. Both are popular lightweights who will also need dance partners in 2020. Poirer is coming off a loss to Nurmagomevov at UFC 242 in September in which the American arguably gave the champ his toughest UFC fight yet.

Gaethje knocked Cerrone out in his last fight only to see Cerrone get the nod for McGregor’s big comeback bout.

Beyond the top lightweights, both McGregor and Cerrone already have some history in the welterweight division, so each man could theoretically continue to ply his trade at 170 after winning UFC 246.

That’s especially true for McGregor. After all, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has already taken to social media to threaten McGregor about staying in his lane, and UFC BMF champ Jorge Masvidal also seems interested in landing a superfight against the UFC’s biggest cash cow.

My man @TheNotoriousMMA please just go in there and take your L from cowboy. Don’t even dream of this WW strap because that dream can turn into an Nightmare fast. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 4, 2020

Beyond all those particulars, the demand for McGregor and Cerrone fights will always remain high. Both are considered popular in the MMA community, with McGregor also being considered a mainstream crossover success.

The way each man can stay on top of decided how his future unfolds after UFC 246 is by doing everything he can to win the fight. That should be enough all on its own to warrant buying the first big PPV event of 2020, but just to be safe we gave you all the other big parts of the equation, too.

