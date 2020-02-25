Andy Reid Sounds off on Patrick Mahomes-Dez Bryant Workout

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant made headlines on Friday when the two were seen training together in Fort Worth, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes throwing to Dez Bryant this morning at @APEC817 in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/h48RooI7sN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 21, 2020

The free agent wideout was seen catching passes from the Super Bowl LIV MVP and like clockwork, talk about the Chiefs possibly picking up the three-time Pro Bowler in the offseason ensued.

Now days later, the man at the helm in Kansas City has provided his take on the encounter. USA Today Cowboys reporter Jori Epstein tweeted that head coach Andy Reid was asked his thoughts on Mahomes’ form, which elicited a rather vague, but complimentary response from the veteran play-caller about their practice session.

Andy Reid was asked about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ health. Reid: “He was training with @DezBryant the other day. Looked like he was slinging it pretty good.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 25, 2020

“He was training with Dez Bryant, the other day. Looked like he was slinging it pretty good,” said Reid.

Bryant has long been a fan of Reid’s system, at one point even comparing the brewing dynasty in Kansas City to the storied one between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

Call me crazy..I think @PatrickMahomes5 and Andy Reid can have that Brady, Belichick Payton,Brees affect on the game My opinion — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 14, 2018

As for whether Mahomes will need any sort of operation during the offseason, Reid explained that the 24-year-old was “good” and wouldn’t require surgery, much to the delight of Chiefs Kingdom.

Andy Reid asked if Patrick Mahomes will need offseason surgery on the knee that suffered a dislocated kneecap. Reid said Mahomes has been already working out, throwing to Dez Bryant, and said he thinks Pat is good in his mind. So sounds like no surgery. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 25, 2020

Reid’s Super Bowl Outfit Has a New Home

Just three weeks after he wore it while lifting his first career Lombardi Trophy, Reid’s Super Bowl-winning outfit is officially heading to Canton. On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that they’re received the 61-year-old’s hat, jacket and shoes worn on the field of Hard Rock Stadium the night Kansas City won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Recently received at the Hall: the hat, jacket and shoes worn by #Chiefs HC Andy Reid from #SuperBowlLIV. These items will go on display later this month in our Pro Football Today Gallery to commemorate the Chiefs championship!@NFL | @Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/tLiIJB64Gw — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2020

The Chiefs defeated NFC champions the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on February 2 to become this year’s title holders, quite the accomplishment for the former Philadelphia Eagles manager.

If you’re wondering whether things have changed for him since winning the big game weeks ago, Reid was able to provide some clarity. Per sports reporter Trevor Sikkema, the Los Angeles native’s food budget has substantially decreased.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked how life has changed since winning the Super Bowl: “I’m in the office all the time still, so it’s not that different… I have gotten a couple free meals, so that’s nice.” — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 25, 2020

For a man celebrated for living a rather minimal life, this doesn’t seem surprising at all. Reid has never been shy about his love of food in the past, even revealing that his first meal since adding Super Bowl champion to his resume would be a double cheeseburger.

Andy Reid's going to get the biggest cheeseburger he can find, might make it a double pic.twitter.com/BjTeYvtPsb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020

“I’m gonna go get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen,” he said on NFL Network. “The biggest one, might be a double.”

Considering he’s responsible for orchestrating Kansas City’s comeback victory in each of their playoffs victory, Reid is well-deserving of however many cheeseburgers his heart desires.