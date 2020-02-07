I’m Glad to See Carmelo Anthony Flourishing in Portland, Says Ex-Blazer

Portland Trailblazers forward Carmelo Anthony continues to write his own narrative since returning to the NBA on November 14, 2019. In his first week back, he was named Player of the Week in the sixth week of the NBA season. Anthony’s stat line consists of 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, according to the New York Post.

Last month, Anthony passed future Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett for 17th on the All-Time Scoring list with a layup in the second quarter vs. the Rockets on January 29, 2020.

Congrats to @carmeloanthony on passing KG on the all-time scoring list! 👏 pic.twitter.com/PNrS6xh3E9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 30, 2020

If Anthony continues to average 16.1 points per game according to NBA.com, he has the opportunity to pass Celtics greats John Havlicek (26,395) and Paul Pierce (26,397) this season.

Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is Happy Anthony is Doing Well in Portland

Former Portland Trailblazer Clyde Drexler is currently a broadcaster for the Houston Rockets, and he recently shared with me that he is excited to Anthony back in the NBA after a year’s absence and happy he is flourishing in Portland.

“I’m happy to see Carmelo Anthony back in the NBA, and I’m glad that the Portland Trailblazers allowed him to continue his career. Anthony has obviously taken advantage of that opportunity and flourishing,” said Drexler.

Former Trail Blazers Reporter at Comcast SportsNet Lindsay McCormick also shared that she loves the move by Trailblazers and understand why Anthony has been able to turn his career around in Portland.

“I love it. The city of Portland is a place that I hold dear to my heart. The fans are seriously loyal. They show up and sell out that arena every single night,” McCormick told me. “I can understand why Melo has been able to have this career turnaround in Portland with the incredible energy of their fanbase.”

Derrick Rose and Melo’s Former Music Act on Anthony’s Return to the League

Anthony’s former teammate with the Knicks Derrick Rose spoke with Fanatics View’s Kelly McGill and shared what it’s like to have Melo back in the league.

“Melo [Carmelo Anthony] has been playing great I think has been a plus and it is great to see him out there. I don’t get a chance to talk to him, but he is from Baltimore and he is a tough guy,” said Rose. He knows this is a huge opportunity not only for him, but for anybody that didn’t have the opportunity and the ones trying to get back in the league. He is an example of if you keep working on your game and you get a crack – once you get that crack you have to run with that opportunity.”

Carmelo’s former music act also weighed in on the return of Anthony shared that he thought he would have been a great fit for the Trailblazers last season.

“Melo knows how to play basketball plain and simple. He is one of the best that I have ever seen to do it. Shoutouts to the big bro Melo and he told me I’m one of the best to do it on the rap side of things. I’m always watching him to see what he is doing even when he wasn’t playing. Like I share with you last year, he should have been on the Portland Trailblazers and this year he joined the team,” said JAG. “Now he is showcasing his talents and him averaging to steals per game is amazing for Melo because he is known for not playing defense. You can tell he knows tomorrow is not promised and he is hungry again like he was back in college at Syracuse University.”

