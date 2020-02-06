Chiefs Super Bowl White House Trip Date Revealed

First, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Then, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes went to Disney World for round two. On Wednesday, Andy Reid’s men continued the celebrations with nearly a million Kansas City fans back home.

Now, it appears they’re headed out east in the coming days. According to The Advocate’s Elizabeth Crisp, the Chiefs will travel to Washington, D.C. “possibly next week” to lift the Lombardi Trophy with President Donald Trump.

Trump says #Superbowl champs KC Chiefs are heading to the White House possibly next week. — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 6, 2020

Following their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, head coach Reid said he’d accept a visit to the White House if an invitation were extended.

If the Chiefs are invited to the White House, Andy Reid plans to be there. pic.twitter.com/0gCZV9A40k — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2020

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid told reporters Sunday night in Miami. “If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill echoed his coach’s remarks, adding that it would be his first visit to our nation’s capital.

“That would be great to go to the White House,” Hill told the Kansas City Star. “I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great.”

Apart from Tyreek Hill, none of the other Chiefs players have spoken out about whether they’ll attend or the official celebration in Washington.

Trump notoriously made headlines Sunday night following Kansas City’s second title in franchise history win after mistakenly congratulating the wrong state. The 45th commander-in-chief’s original tweet listed the Chiefs representing the “Great State of Kansas,” when the team is actually based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Donald Trump deleted his tweet congratulating “State of Kansas” after the Kansas City Chiefs, who are based out of Missouri, won the Super Bowl. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fSBcJHSKwS — Lunionsuite 🇭🇹 (@LunionSuite) February 3, 2020

The most recent championship-winning team to visit President Trump in Washington were the LSU Tigers, who made the trek to D.C. just four days after winning the College Football Playoffs title against Clemson on January 13.