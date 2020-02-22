Women’s Boxing Champ Claressa Shields to Laila Ali: ‘You Disrespected Me’

Women’s boxing champion, Claressa Shields recently revealed that there is a promoter out there ready to pay $15 million for both she and Laila Ali to fight.

Ali says she wants to fight Shields and Shields is letting everyone know that she is the greatest thing that has happened to women’s boxing.

While in Vegas, Shields let those feelings be known in an interview with Radio Raheem.

Check out a snippet from the transcript below:

Radio Raheem: She says that she’s got other streams of revenue, she’s got a family…

Claressa Shields: Congratulations! I’m 24. I don’t have no kids, I’m not married, I’m not writing a book or cookbook. I know how to cook but I’m not writing a cookbook yet. Why? Because boxing has always been my only — boxing has been my job, boxing has been my life since I was a kid. I have two Olympic Gold medals, 9 World Titles in 3 different divisions. I am accomplished in my own right. So when she says all this stuff yeah, congratulations to you but don’t make it seem just because I’m not doing that, I’m not on your level because you’re 42. I’m 25. By the time I get to 42 I’m going to have a lot more going on too but, as of right now, my life is boxing. I’m building the sport of women’s that SHE could not build.

Radio Raheem: She says that the only reason she would come out of retirement and leave all of that, at least long enough to train and fight is if were personal. And so it’s gotten personal. Is it personal for you?

Claressa Shields: If that what she feels, I don’t take none of it personal. She takes it personal because I’m shinin’. I got my ice, I got the money, I got the TV time…she did not have that. She was not given the opportunity. The most she made for a fight was $600,000 she said it today. Now we talkin’ about millions. The millions wouldn’t be there if I wasn’t the opponent. If she was supposed be like Laila Ali come back to fight against anybody else, it WOULD NOT be millions of dollars on the line. Right now, it’s millions of dollars that’s up there. Why? Because I’m the draw. I can fight. People want to see me and her go at it. That’s why. It’s not because oh your last name is Ali, and you’re Muhammad Ali’s daughter. It’s not that. It’s because Claressa Shields has built women’s boxing from where YOU left off 20 years ago. I’ve taken it in 3 years and put it on a pinnacle that it’s never been and I’ve been smashing girls and people know. Laila Ali is not going to get in there and knock me out. She’s trying to convince herself of that, but look keep on talkin’… but I really wanna fight, I gonna show her look, I respected you, YOU disrespected me. That’s how we got here. I wasn’t me. You disrespected me. Her name in my phone was ‘Big Sis Laila’. So don’t try to act like it was me that came at you. You came at me. And then when I responded, she’s so used to have everybody bowing down, I’m not going to bow down to you if you don’t respect me. That’s not going to happen so, if she wants me to bow down she has to shut me up, she gotta beat me and I don’t think she can.