Justin Gaethje Not UFC’s Top Choice for Conor McGregor: Report

Last week, Ariel Helwani reported that Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje and Nate Diaz were the front runners to fight Conor McGregor next. And on Monday, Helwani reported that Conor “Notorious” McGregor has started preliminary talks to fight Justin Gaethje in the summer.

ESPN analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen how now reported that he has insider information that the UFC “was more interested in doing the Nate Diaz fight.” Sonnen, who co-hosts ESPN’s Ariel and the Bad Guy with Ariel Helwani, said that he doesn’t know why the UFC has focused on Gaethje, but he “feels comfortable in speculating” that Diaz is a “little tougher to deal with than Gaethje.”

Sonnen speculates, “Nate is in a little different [of a] category [than Gaethje] where he can be a little harder on you. He’s well aware of his worth. He’s well aware [what] a trilogy fight against Conor is going to do. It’s going to move the needle just a little bit more.”

McGregor and Diaz have fought twice, splitting the rivalry 1-1. They first fought at UFC 196, and Diaz earned the victory via second-round submission. The two rematched at UFC 202, and Notorious won the fight by majority decision.

Justin Gaethje’s Manager Denies Conor McGregor Report

After Helwani said that McGregor is in preliminary talks with Gaethje, Gaethje’s manager took to Twitter to refute the report. Ali Abdelaziz, The Highlight’s manager, tweeted:

This rumor about @Justin_Gaethje fighting vs @TheNotoriousMMA is absolutely false. He had the opportunity to fight him already instead of cowboy but he didn’t. Justin is the number one contender and like khabib said. Conor needs to win 10 fights. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 25, 2020

Gaethje has called out McGregor multiple times, including last week in a video.

