Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Reveals Potential UFC Return Date

Just over a month ago, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone fought Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246, and it looks like he may want to get back to action soon. Cowboy posted on Instagram a photo of him with his son, Dacson “Danger” Cerrone, with the caption “What you thinking Danger?? We should fight in March or April?”

Here is Cowboy’s Instagram post:

Cowboy is coming off the heels of a devastating loss to McGregor. The fight on January 18 lasted only 40 seconds, with Cowboy losing via TKO. He was hit with punishing shots, including shoulder strikes, a knee to the head, a head kick and powerful punches to finish the fight. Cerrone is still ranked highly in the lightweight division, sitting at #5.

Donald Cerrone Received an Indefinite Medical Suspension From the Nevada State Athletic Commission After UFC 246

After McGregor defeated Cowboy at UFC 246 in Nevada, the sanctioning body, Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), revealed that Cowboy sustained facial injuries. In their report, they stated that he had received an indefinite medical suspension for a broken nose and a minor fracture to his orbital bone.

Typically when a fighter receives a medical suspension, they can be cleared by a specialist doctor to have their suspension reduced or eliminated. On the Instagram post from Cerrone, a fan asked him, “Didn’t you get a 6 month suspension,” with Cerrone merely answering, “no.”

Possible Match-Ups For Cowboy, Including Anthony Pettis and Dan Hooker If He Loses on Saturday

There is no shortage of match-ups for Cerrone, especially because he is the type of competitor who has proven he will fight anyone. From a rankings and fan excitement perspective, here are two possible matches for Cerrone:

From the lightweight standings aspect, Cowboy may be matched up with the loser of this weekend’s main event for UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker. Paul Felder, who is ranked #6, is taking on #7 Dan Hooker. Cowboy and Felder have a history as training partners, so there is a high possibility they wouldn’t want to fight each other.

If Hooker loses, however, a match between him and the #5 ranked Cowboy could make a lot of sense, barring any injury to Hooker. This fight could serve as a PPV co-main event or a UFC Fight Night main event.

Another fight fans may get behind is a rematch between Cerrone and former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis. Both men fought and lost during UFC 246, but they both carry a high level of fan appeal. They are both willing to fight at either lightweight or welterweight, and could easily be scheduled as a co-main event or UFC Fight Night main event.

The two men fought back in 2013 with the fight being a one-sided victory for Pettis. The battle lasted less than a round, with Cerrone losing via TKO.

