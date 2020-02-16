NBA Legend Has Strong Advice for Sixers’ Ben Simmons

It’s not the first time an NBA legend has given advice to Ben Simmons. Hopefully, the Sixers’ generational talent listens to his elders.

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has been hearing it in both ears about his need to develop a reliable outside shot. He made his first career 3-pointer in the NBA back on Nov. 20 (it was a ‘where were you when’ kind of moment in Philadelphia) and has gone 2-of-6 from behind the arc this season for the Sixers. But Simmons always looks tentative and reluctant to shoot treys. It’s the only part of his basketball game that isn’t polished.

Former Miami Heat guard — and future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer — Dwyane Wade recently commented on Simmons’ inability to work on his three-point shooting. Or really any kind of jumper.

Wade cautioned Simmons about waiting too long and possibly forfeiting MVP awards and championships. Meanwhile, Simmons’ main rival in the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been stroking it better.

“I love Ben, I think Ben can be a star in this league,” Wade told ESPN’s First Take. “I don’t want him waiting for his opportunity. Take it now! A lot of guys do that, they wait and say ‘oh next year, next year.’ When I came in the league, third-year championship, I don’t got time to wait.”

Simmons ‘Loves’ Playing with Embiid, Believes They Can Co-Exist

One of the biggest storylines in Philadelphia has been a growing sense that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid can’t play together on the same court. The two have completely different skillsets and they can’t ever co-exist in a meaningful way. Well, Simmons doesn’t buy it. Not for a minute.

According to the Sixers star guard, it’s just a matter of developing better chemistry and that takes time. Especially after the team tweaked their roster at the NBA trade deadline by adding former Warriors Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the equation. The Sixers are very much a work in progress.

“It takes time,” Simmons told reporters at All-Star weekend in Chicago, via ESPN. “Not everything is perfect. Not everything works right away. I love playing with Joel. I think he’s an amazing talent, a guy I respect for his game, and I know he feels the same way about me. We continue to go the right way.”

Simmons’ better half — or, his bigger half anyway — was quick to agree with that sentiment. Embiid took it a step further by calling “bs” on those that think the two star players can’t co-exist.

“I think it’s B.S.,” Embiid said, “because when you look at the last couple years, the last two years that we’ve been playing together, it’s not a problem. This year it’s only been a problem because our offense has struggled.”

