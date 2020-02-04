Frank Vogel Provides Key Insight on Lakers Trade Deadline Expectations

Whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers will make a move at the NBA trade deadline is to be determined. But what’s certain is that the team will weigh its options very carefully with the hope that any trade would not disrupt the team’s stellar — but delicate — chemistry at a very emotional time.

The Lakers family has been dealing with the untimely death of Kobe Bryant, who had a no-doubt Hall of Fame 20-year career in Los Angeles in the purple and gold. Along with millions of others, the Lakers have been reeling since it was reported that Bryant and eight others — including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna — perished in a helicopter crash.

Multiple Lakers players have said they’ve rallied around each other and basketball to get through it.

“That’s what basketball is for. A lot of us grew up in challenging neighborhoods, tough environments, tough family backgrounds,” Kuzma said, via Mike Trudell. “Then you step in between the lines, it’s a safe haven. It was for me growing up. Still is.”

Lakers Open to Moves Despite Tragedy

Despite the tragedy, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the team will still pursue trades at the deadline.

“I think it is part of the equation. But I don’t think it’s going to be something that prevents us from doing something if we feel like there is an opportunity to improve our roster,” Vogel said via Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll. “It’s just part of this time of the year, it just comes with the territory of being an NBA player, NBA coach and front office and we’re going to do our job.

“Like every other team in the NBA, if there are ways to improve our team we’re gonna try to do it. If not, I know our team, we feel really good about who we have in uniform on this roster.”

The Lakers are reportedly eyeing a ball handler to help run the second unit when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are off the floor. Names like Andre Iguodala and Bogdan Bogdanovic have also been brought up.

LeBron James Supporting Lakers Front Office

The tragedy with Kobe is not just limited to the players. The Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was very close with Bryant as his former agent, even calling him his best friend in a final farewell on social media.

“On Sunday, I lost my best friend and sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul,” Pelinka wrote. “Kobe was a force of nature, deep, and obsessed with excellence. He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary beyond measure. A dedicated and loving husband, and a ‘girl-dad’ like no other.

“When he walked into a room, the energy ignited. He was high voltage, with a motor that had no limits. His mind had an infinite capacity to learn. He was, simply put, the most inspirational athlete of our time. What the world may not know, is that he was also best friend anyone could ever imagine.”

James said he will support whatever the front office does as he pursues a fourth title with a third team.

“I can’t speak on what Rob is thinking about right now and what our front office is thinking about,” James said. “As a leader of the team, I’m thinking about how we can continue to get better as a team and lean on each other throughout this difficult time for us. … I know we can all continue to support each other no matter what’s going on.”

