Kevin Durant’s Exit ‘Made No Sense,’ Says Warriors Owner

It’s been nearly eight months since Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors to sign a 4-year, $164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time NBA champion caused quite the uproar when he first joined the Warriors in July 2016, and his departure to the Eastern conference franchise in need of a winning roster still confused Golden State owner Joe Lacob.

Speaking to Joe, Lo & Dibs on Monday, Lacob isn’t necessarily upset with Durant, but he still can’t fathom his reasoning behind calling it a career in the Bay Area.

The 64-year-old’s full remarks read:

“I can’t get mad when Kevin Durant, who I felt pretty close with, decides to leave. Which, to me, made no sense. You’re the best organization, I hope he thinks, in the world. Winning, other great players, the new arena. To me, there’s was every reason in the world to stay. But I’m not going to be mad at him because it’s his life and he earned the right. And for whatever reason, he decided he wanted to leave. I can’t control that. I tried. But I can’t control that.”

A main character in contributing to the Warriors’ threatening presence in the NBA for the last several years, Durant spent three years in California and won two championships playing under Steve Kerr. He was essential in orchestrating a fifth straight Finals appearances for the Warriors last season before rupturing his Achilles. the Warriors lost the series to the Toronto Raptors 4-2, effectively ending the storied dynasty.

Durant Revealed When He Ultimately Decided to Leave in September

As a guest on the All the Smoke podcast earlier this month, Durant admitted that his decision to leave was earlier than expected.

“I knew just about the halfway point through the year,” Durant said. “I could feel, you know, the separation between the two.”

While he has yet to suit up for the Nets since taking his talents to Barclays Center, one ESPN analyst believes Durant can officially be considered the greatest of all time if he can win a championship with the Nets.

“The numbers in his prime, and his passing and defense, which became excellent, suggest that he could be in the conversation for greatest player ever,” Max Kellerman said on “First Take” Friday. “Now he’s won championships and Finals MVP, but he’s not. And he’s not because he broke the code and joined the other team to put them over the top. If KD wins the championship in Brooklyn, as some lesser version of himself, he would be mentioned with LeBron and everyone else.”

The Warriors currently have an NBA-worst 12-45 and are last in the Western Conference standings. The Nets, without Durant and now Kyrie Irving, are doing slightly better at 26-30 and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference table.