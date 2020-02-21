Frank Vogel Addresses Kyle Kuzma’s Lack of 4th Quarter Minutes

Entering the season, it was no secret that third-year Los Angles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma would have to take on a different type of role with the additions of veteran Danny Green and superstar Anthony Davis to the roster.

The 24-year-old Kuzma has moved to the bench in a sixth man role after starting 105 games through his first two seasons and has seen his minutes reduced by about eight per game. And many times, Kuzma has been on the sideline late when the Lakers are trying to secure tight wins.

While a guest on ESPN LA 710’s Mornings with Keyshawn, LZ and Travis, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel addressed Kuzma’s role on the team and how it has developed.

“Sometimes he’s not on the floor in the fourth quarter simply because other guys on the team are playing well,” Vogel said. “We’ve had a great season in terms of our role players stepping up each night. We had a game last week and Alex Caruso comes in on what was meant to be a small minute stint and plays out of his mind. He gets Kuzma’s minutes in that role and LeBron slides to the four.

“We’re going to go with guys who are on that night. Kuz is right in that mix. He’s had plenty of nights where he’s been that guy we ride out. He’s been wonderful in terms of being a selfless player in terms of his role this season. Everybody know what he can do as a starter in a big minutes role, but if other guys are going a bit hotter than he is, other guys are going to get those minutes. That’s been the beautiful thing about this team — we’ve had different guys step up each night.”

Kyle Kuzma Kuzma Took Some Time to Adjust

Kuzma is averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. He’s had seven games where he’s scored more than 20 points — including a 36-point outing against Oklahoma City with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sideline. He played a season-high 39 minutes that night.

Early in the season, Kuzma addressed the role change with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

“I’m just being patient. Obviously, coming in, I knew I had to sacrifice a lot. It’s kind of hard sometimes being a young player and you see other young players [around the league] that you think you are better than in better [playing] situations,” Kuzma told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. “But I just got great vets around me that keep me centered and chill. I have a chance to win a championship in my third year. I can do whatever I want after winning one. I’m just being positive.

“For me, you’re not going to get the same touches, same shots and same vibe on the court. It’s something you really have to adjust and adapt to certain things. We live in a society where everybody wants you to be great now and every time out. But it’s going to take time.”

With Lakers Standing Pat, Kyle Kuzma Must Step Up

The Lakers decided not to make any moves at the trade deadline, which was a period in time with much uncertainty for Kuzma. His name was swirling in daily trade rumors, something he has adjusted to in LA.

“I really don’t care, honestly,” Kuzma told reporters shortly after the deadline passed. “You can’t control it. If I get traded, I get traded. It don’t matter. I’m still going to play basketball. I’m still going to play the game I love. I’m still going to be paid.”

Thee’s still a chance the Lakers add a veteran through the buyout market, but by not trading Kuzma, the team showed a belief that he can play a key role on a championship-caliber squad.

“You don’t want to make moves just to make moves,” Vogel said. “Our strength thus far in the season has been in our unity. If there is opportunity to add somebody who can really give us a lift or provide a different dynamic come playoff time, we are going to explore those options. But again, we feel really good about the roster we have put together and what we’ve been able to accomplish so far.”

