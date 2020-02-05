Insider Pegs Lakers as ‘Perfect’ Fit for Former NBA MVP

The trade deadline is closing in and while rumors have been coming in hot, the Los Angeles Lakers have stayed relatively quiet. They have rumored interest in a number of players, but it’s seeming less and less likely that they make a move. While this Lakers team has been elite all season, they have one big hole. Whenever LeBron James is off the floor, the offense slows down significantly.

This has led to a number of reports indicating that Los Angeles is in the market for a ball-handler who can score when James is on the bench. There’s probably no better option on the trade market than Derrick Rose, who’s currently with the Detriot Pistons. Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take pegged Rose as a great fit for the Lakers.

“I think Derrick Rose would be a perfect complement because when LeBron is in the game, the Lakers are elite offensively because of what they do in pick and roll play,” Smith said. “When [LeBron’s] out, they don’t have anybody with the ball in their hands that’s a threat offensively. That’s when Derrick Rose comes in.”

The problem is that the Lakers may not have the proper assets to make the trade and Smith noted that.

Pistons Want 1st Round Pick for Derrick Rose

If the Lakers want Rose, they’re going to have to convince the Pistons to change their asking price. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit has made it clear what they’re looking for:

“The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.”

For one, the Lakers can’t trade their first-round pick this year and don’t have one next year. Secondly, there’s no way in hell Los Angeles is landing in the lottery this season, so even if they could trade the pick, it probably wouldn’t be enough for the Pistons.

Rob Pelinka is going to have to get creative if he really wants Rose in the purple and gold. Luckily, it seems like the Pistons may be willing to play ball.

Pistons Reportedly Offered Rose to Lakers

ESPN’s Jorge Sedano said on the Mason & Ireland Show previously that the Pistons offered Rose to the Lakers for Alex Caruso, a second-round pick and salary filler, but Los Angeles wasn’t willing to make that deal.

“I’ve heard rumblings that the Lakers said no to that,” Sedano said.

Sedano did mention that it wasn’t a confirmed report, but it’s worth noting. The Lakers like Caruso and would like to keep him. That said, Rose could be a player that helps push Los Angeles to true championship contention. The Clippers are the Lakers’ biggest competition in the West and they have an excellent bench. If the team plans to compete with that, going all-in on Rose could be what gives the Lakers the edge. That being said, the team will still have a really good shot at the NBA Finals if they stay put and just add Darren Collison after the All-Star break.

