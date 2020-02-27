LeBron James, Luka Doncic NBA’s MVP? TJ Kidd, Son of Jason Kidd Reacts

Luka Doncic could be the NBA’s MVP this season according to T.J. Kidd.

“Luka is so good man,” TJ Kidd, son of Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and television personality Joumana Kidd told me via text message Wednesday evening.

“I hope he keeps doing his thing. He’s a stud. He’s gotta be in the MVP conversation this season. It’s crazy what this kid can do at 20 years old with a basketball.”

For those keeping score at home: Doncic tied Jason Kidd for most triple-doubles in Mavericks franchise history with 21 in the Mavericks’ 109-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening.

Doncic finished the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

Worth noting: It took Doncic 119 games to tie the record. It took Jason Kidd who is now retired and a Naismith Hall of Famer, 500 games to do the same thing.

With a 36-23 record and winners of two straight games, the Mavericks are currently in sixth place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Doncic is currently averaging 28.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1 steal per contest for the Dallas Mavericks.

Now a college student living in Los Angeles, TJ Kidd tells me that while he’s impressed with Doncic’s performance during the 2019-2020 NBA season, he’s got other NBA players that are also in the NBA’s MVP conversation. “My three MVP finalists for this year are Luka, Giannis and LeBron,” he told me.

“In no particular order.”

Those are big names on TJ Kidd’s list.

Averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game, LeBron James is having a monster season for the Los Angeles Lakers who currently sit at 44-12 and are currently on a six game winning streak. James poured in 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists in LA’s 118-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. James will sit out tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors in what the Lakers are calling a sore groin.

If you recall, James, 35, missed 17 games with a left groin strain last season. He first picked up the injury in a Christmas Day loss to the Warriors in 2018.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James injury is more complex than what has been initially reported, I’m told. Per Lakers source: “LeBron could ‘rush back' and return at the end of January. But he could very well be out until the end of February, or even longer.” pic.twitter.com/SAxB87J2J5 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

The NBA’s reigning MVP, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, another favorite of T.J. Kidd to win the NBA’s MVP this season is also filling up box scores nightly. Currently averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, The Greak Freak has guided the Milwaukee Bucks to first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings with a compiled 50-8 record and current four game winning streak. In 38 minutes of game action Tuesday night, Antetokounmpo nearly notched a triple double in the Bucks’ 108-97 win over the Toronto Raptors. He finished the game with 19 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists.