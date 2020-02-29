5 Cornerbacks and Safeties For Lions to Watch at NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions have a major need in their defensive backfield, and they could stand to make a few well-timed additions to a spot on the roster that has seen plenty of upheaval in recent months and might see more as the weeks go on.

Whether the Lions trade Darius Slay or not, they could still stand to make a few bigger additions to the roster at these positions, and could look at young players as the best way to make some bigger upgrades. The team could look to do this early in the draft or through the middle portion.

What names are the most important to watch when the on field work begins? Here’s a look at the top names for the Lions to watch for the defensive backfield.

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size, and during the NFL Combine, he proved the numbers are in his favor. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season. That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. If he can show up on the field and dominate, he could solidify frontrunner status for the team’s top pick.

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Dantzler is a guy who has great size at 6-2 and has solid length as well, which are huge factors for the Lions. On the surface, he offers the team plenty of what they want in terms of players and their measurables. Dantzler has also met with the Lions at the NFL Combine, so it’s safe to say the team does like what he has to offer. If Dantzler can show up and prove he can do some good things in drills, he’s a guy who could be working himself up the board for Detroit.

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

If good bloodlines are Detroit’s thing, Winfield could be an interesting guy to remember in this draft considering his father Antoine Winfield and what he did in the league with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings for years. The younger Winfield was very decorated during the 2019 season, winning the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year honors as well as being a first team All-American for his work. This could be a sneaky good fit for the Lions given what he can do as a safety on the field.

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Delpit is a guy who would be a nice addition to the safety group and a rising star for Matt Patricia to insert into the defense providing he could get consistent at the next level. During his career, Delpit has piled up 190 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 interceptions, 23 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles. Delpit has slipped down the board a bit since earlier mocks had him going within the top 10 and the Lions being interested, but could he be a guy who gets into the mix during the second round? Delpit has a lot to prove, but his playmaking ability could be huge for the Lions.

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

More great NFL bloodlines are what Diggs has to offer, and in addition to size, there might be no better pro ready prospect this year considering his playmaking abilities. Diggs might go higher than the Lions can afford, but if they are able to trade back, he could be a player that makes a ton of sense. Having him face his brother Stefon Diggs a pair of times a year would be interesting. Can Diggs show the speed and agility he so often did on the field to the scouts? If so, he could cash in huge.

