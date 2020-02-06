ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins is Clout Chasing, Says Nets’ Kevin Durant

Last month Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins exchanged Twitter jabs back and forth after Perkins tweeted that he thought Russell Westbrook was “the best player to have ever put on an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey” and dubbed Westbrook “Mr. Thunder.”

During his return to OKC for the first time since being traded to the Houston Rockets this past summer. Perkins is now an ESPN Analyst and would later tweet, “In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on Sports Center on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on an Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!!.”

Unfortunately for Westbrook, he and the Houston Rockets would lose 113-92.

In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Celtics analyst Marc D’Amico offered his opinion on Westbrook’s legacy in Thunder history right before Kevin Durant would enter the conversation.

D’Amico tweeted, “I think Russ walked right into the door called “Second Round of the Playoffs” – THREE STRAIGHT TIMES!”

Perkins would reply, “Hey Kevin left the door open and Russ walked right in”

I think Russ walked right into the door called “Second Round of the Playoffs” – THREE STRAIGHT TIMES! — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 9, 2020

Then both Durant and Perkins took us all down memory line as they address their time as members of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant would go on to call out Perkins’ production, and Perkins decided to attack Durant for his decision to leave and join the Warriors.

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Kevin Durant Weighed-in on Twitter Exchange With Perkins

Nets forward Kevin Durant was a guest on All The Smoke Podcast with hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the episode, the trio discussed a variety of different topics, including the Twitter exchange with his former teammate Kendrick Perkins last month.

“Russell [Westbrook] going back to Oklahoma City was a great thing, but you [Kendrick Perkins] knew you announcing saying I’m going to announce why Russell [Westbrook] is the greatest Thunder player ever you knew that was a divisive statement. You know people would say that’s a shot at [KD] like you know that. So, my whole thing is you don’t have to do that in order to praise Russell you have to S*** on me because that is what the fans and the media in Oklahoma City made their money off of the last four years is S***ing on me,” said Durant.

“So, Perk you are just playing into that because you want a job and some notoriety in your profession, but we were actually friends before this. We actually played basketball games before this and I know your family, so why are you trying to use that tactic against one of your so-called brothers. That was my whole thing and then he called me out on Twitter about us losing in the second round I’m like Perk, you are on the same team as me. And you started and you didn’t play well.”

Durant would go on to say that there is no need to talk Perkins and He doesn’t really deal with Perkins like that.

Kevin Durant | EP 14 | Perkins Twitter Beef, Warriors Run, Kyrie & Nets | ALL THE SMOKE Full PodcastKevin Durant joins Matt and Stephen on Episode 14 of All The Smoke to discuss his time with the Warriors, joining forces with Kyrie on the Brooklyn Nets and his Twitter Beef with former teammate Kendrick Perkins. Audio Version: https://app.radio.com/listen-live-all-the-smoke #SHOWTIMEBasketball Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Basketball YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2OLkr50 Follow ALL THE SMOKE: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthesmoke/ Follow SHOWTIME Sports: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/shosports FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports Follow SHOWTIME: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHO_Network Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Official Site: https://www.sho.com/ 2020-02-06T05:00:10.000Z

After news broke of Kobe Bryant’s death on January 26, 2020, Perkins jumped on Twitter and attempted to apologize to Kevin Durant.

“Just wanted to tell you I Love you my brother and whatever I did to hurt you I’m sorry bro and hope you forgive me!!! I love you bro real Talk! @KDTrey5,” Perkins said in a tweet via Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

