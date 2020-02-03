Patrick Mahomes & Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Celebrate With a Kiss

Patrick Mahomes may have surprised some fans with his comeback but it was never in doubt for his girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Mahomes came up big when it mattered most, and the couple celebrated the Super Bowl title with a kiss on the field.

“We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews posted on Instagram along with a photo of the couple kissing after the game.

Matthews and Mahomes are high school sweethearts from their days at Whitehouse, Texas. Matthews would go on to play soccer at UT Tyler, while Mahomes was destroying opposing Big 12 defenses at Texas Tech. Matthews also had a message for fans on Twitter about the Chiefs’ epic comeback.

“Let me tell y’all ONE THING, do not ever count #15 out!!!!!!!! #chiefskingdom…DO NOT EVER EVER COUNT US OUT…THAT MY FRICKINNNNN MAN,” Matthews tweeted.

The couple will be celebrating all offseason as Mahomes was able to lead the Chiefs on a fourth quarter comeback to bring Kansas City their first Super Bowl championship in more than 50 years.

The Couple Recently Purchased a Home in Kansas City

Mahomes has fallen in love with Kansas City since being selected in the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes and Matthews recently purchased a home in Kansas City as well.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Matthews reiterated Mahomes’ comments by noting they plan to be in Kansas City for a “long time.”

“[We want to be in Kansas City] A long time. Very long, we love it here,” Matthews added.

Matthews Runs Her Own Personal Training Business

Both Matthews and Mahomes love athletics and share a bond over their competitive spirit. Matthews played professional soccer in Iceland before starting her own personal training business. Matthews talks about her philosophy on her fitness company’s website. Matthews leans on her experience as a college athlete and also graduated with a kinesiology degree.