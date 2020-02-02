Patrick Mahomes’ Family Are the Real ‘Mahomies’

Patrick Mahomes’ fans have come to call themselves “Mahomies,” but his family has been there long before people were wearing his No. 15 Chiefs jersey. From baseball to football, Patrick’s parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin, have supported the quarterback every step of the way. Patrick has two siblings, Jackson and Mia.

Patrick’s young sister appears to be quite the athlete as well. Patrick’s mom Randi posted this video of Mia nailing a jump shot in a youth basketball game.

Baller sister!! Go Mia pic.twitter.com/MlXniIwaOw — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) January 26, 2020

His brother Jackson is a regular at Chiefs games cheering on Patrick all the way to the Super Bowl. Jackson also played basketball at Whitehouse High School, the same place where Patrick leveled the competition before heading to Texas Tech.

Patrick Grew Up Around Great MLB Players Like Alex Rodriguez & Derek Jeter

Patrick grew up in pro baseball clubhouses as his dad, Pat Sr., was a longtime MLB pitcher. The Chiefs quarterback fielded balls before games for the likes of Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. As a child, Patrick has been described as being “obsessed” with Alex.

“He thought he was Alex,” Randi explained to The Kansas City Star.

Alex described a young Patrick as having a “good aura” about him when he came into the locker room.

“What I remember is what a great face he had,” Rodriguez noted to The Kansas City Star. “How thirsty he was, how respectful. What I mean by (great face), you always want someone who when they walk into the clubhouse they’re going to bring energy, leadership, a good feeling. He always had that good aura around him, just like his dad.”

Patrick’s Mom Is Proudest of Her Son’s Commitment to His Family

We have seen fame and fortune divide many pro athletes and their families. However, Patrick remains close to his family who has been cheering him on well before he took over as the Chiefs quarterback. Randi admitted that of all of her son’s accomplishments she is most proud of the fact that Patrick has maintained a connection to his family.

“I am proud of the football, but the family part of it–I’m way more proud and that`s something that I definitely don`t get enough of,” Randi told Fox 4. “…I don`t think it`s really hit me because he’s still my son. He is still Patrick, and my other two are still my kids. I don`t look at him any differently today than I did five years ago.”

Patrick’s Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Is His High School Sweetheart

Patrick does not have a wife but has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, since high school. After a brief stint in Iceland playing pro soccer, Brittany now runs her own personal training business in the Kansas City area and also offers online classes. The couple recently purchased a home in Kansas City as the franchise quarterback is setting down longterm roots.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”