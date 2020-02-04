Paul Rudd Went Wild Celebrating Chiefs Super Bowl Win [WATCH]

The Kansas City Chiefs are the 2019/20 Super Bowl champions and after 50 years since their last victory, celebrations won’t be ending anytime soon. Hundreds of thousands of fans journeyed down to Miami to watch Andy Reid get his first ring after 21 years of coaching. Famous Kansas City fans were also at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the big game, enjoying the experience with all fans of the storied franchise.

Lifelong Chiefs fan and avid regular season game attendee actor Paul Rudd couldn’t hide his excitement after the Chiefs sealed the 31-20 victory against NFC Champions the San Francisco 49ers. At the official victory party Sunday night, the Clueless star was seen gleefully dancing while donning a red Travis Kelce jersey.

Paul Rudd was the happiest man alive after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl (via ig:stonecoldkyle) pic.twitter.com/DjgaMqPuaC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 4, 2020

Earlier that evening, Rudd ran onto the field immediately after the final whistle blew and said he was “happy for Andy [Reid],” before embracing eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Look at us. @MaxSportsSA & Paul Rudd. Name a better duo. Chuck is live in Miami after the Masked Singer on @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/vKSJmwlZLC — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) February 3, 2020

“We did it, man,” Mahomes said to Rudd before hugging his teenage son Jack.

Paul Rudd is every @Chiefs fan rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/8VFLajmhvO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

The official Chiefs championship party and victory parade is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Social Media Was Overrun With Celebrity Chiefs Fans

Paul Rudd isn’t the only celebrity who could be seen emphatically celebrating Kansas City’ second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. From actor Eric Stonestreet to Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson, social media was filled with famous Kansas City supporters singing the team’s praises.

Chiefs win!!! (And your liver loses) — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 3, 2020

What a great ride! Thanks #EtheridgeNation for putting up with my football love of @Chiefs I’m taking this in and I will always believe. Love you #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/z2V5wxT8rf — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) February 3, 2020

No matter how famous they are, this is a weekend Kansas City Chiefs fans won’t ever forget.