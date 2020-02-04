Paul Rudd Went Wild Celebrating Chiefs Super Bowl Win [WATCH]

Actor Paul Rudd celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are the 2019/20 Super Bowl champions and after 50 years since their last victory, celebrations won’t be ending anytime soon. Hundreds of thousands of fans journeyed down to Miami to watch Andy Reid get his first ring after 21 years of coaching. Famous Kansas City fans were also at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the big game, enjoying the experience with all fans of the storied franchise.

Lifelong Chiefs fan and avid regular season game attendee actor Paul Rudd couldn’t hide his excitement after the Chiefs sealed the 31-20 victory against NFC Champions the San Francisco 49ers. At the official victory party Sunday night, the Clueless star was seen gleefully dancing while donning a red Travis Kelce jersey.

Earlier that evening, Rudd ran onto the field immediately after the final whistle blew and said he was “happy for Andy [Reid],” before embracing eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

 

“We did it, man,” Mahomes said to Rudd before hugging his teenage son Jack.

The official Chiefs championship party and victory parade is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Social Media Was Overrun With Celebrity Chiefs Fans

Paul Rudd isn’t the only celebrity who could be seen emphatically celebrating Kansas City’ second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. From actor Eric Stonestreet to Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson, social media was filled with famous Kansas City supporters singing the team’s praises.

View this post on Instagram

Today is a day of days, my friends, not often do I get watch my team (none other than the Kansas City Chiefs) play in the SuperBowl, AND my National Rugby team of England play our ancient rivals, France in the 6 nations tournament. In. One. Day! Because it's such an auspicious day, I thought I might bring out the big guns, a simple wild eyed selfie would not suffice. Today the Bear and I must go armoured onto the battlefield of fandom, today we must drink beverages drowned in honey to soothe our throats run ragged from roars of defiance and jubiliation alike, today, my bear….we go to war. C'mon England!!! Let's Gooooo Chiefs!!! #EnglandRugby @EnglandRugby #KansasCityChiefs @Chiefs #SuperBowl #RedRose #GoChiefs credit for the exceptional Roach-Kal: @Kushalbhola13

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

View this post on Instagram

Dear Chiefs. I can’t believe you’re in the superbowl! I’ve waited for this day to come for my whole life. You’ve brought me so much joy. It’s been so fun to watch you play every Sunday. Watching you has brought me closer to my family and friends. You’ve given me so many smiles. So much adrenaline and excitement. You make me scream stuff I didn’t know I had inside. But my favorite thing to yell at the tv when you play, no matter what the score is is,”I love you Chiefs!” And it’s true. I love you now. I love you then. I love the coaches and players that came before. We had an assignment in school once, it was weird, where we were asked to pick new parents. Mine were Janet Jackson and Derick Thomas. That’s right I wanted the Chiefs line backer as my fake dad. And my friend, Ashley picked our other hot shot sack machine, Neil Smith for her new father. We were Chiefs geeks then and we remain them now. I am gonna send you every piece of my heart tomorrow. Every good vibe I got. All the speed in my legs and catch in my hands. I know you guys got this. I’m just speaking from my heart so this might be all over the place. Just know that I’m your super-est fan(along with every gal and guy in Kansas City) and I’m so lucky you’re my team. I LOVE YOU CHIEFS!!!! @chiefs #getit

A post shared by @ heidilgardner on

No matter how famous they are, this is a weekend Kansas City Chiefs fans won’t ever forget.

