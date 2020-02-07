NBA Photographer Shares Eye-Opening Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson Story

The Los Angeles Lakers are the benchmark of NBA basketball.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with legendary NBA photographer, Andrew D. Bernstein.

Throughout the week people have been paying tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Photos of the 41-year-old flooded social media. @DanaJacobson spoke with a photographer who had the privilege of taking thousands of those photos over his 20 year career. pic.twitter.com/Fc6zZP6VJF — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 1, 2020

He shared a funny story about Shaquille O’Neal, thoughts about the Los Angeles Lakers and the Lakers’ rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: LeBron James said on media day that the real winner was the Staples Center. The Clippers got Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Lakers have LeBron and Anthony Davis. I think you’re an expert on Lakers-Clippers talk. What do you think this season will be like with both teams looking good on paper?

Andrew D. Bernstein: I think LeBron is absolutely right. It couldn’t happen at a better time the Staples Center is on its 20th anniversary. Believe it or not it opened in 1999. I have been shooting the Clippers as their team photographer since the day they moved from San Diego in the 84-85 season. So I’m really the only bridge between both franchises with both teams being in LA. at Staples for the past 20 years. For me to have both teams relevant and competitive. For years the Lakers have been the much better team than the Clippers had their moment the last couple of years now the Lakers are back and the Clippers are right there. My career wouldn’t be complete until I see a Clippers banner hanging in Staples Center. The only moment I’d equate that to was the LA Kings winning their first Stanley Cup on Staples Center ice in 2012. An emotional moment that I’ve ever had as a sports fan photographer. Long hockey fan in New York. I’ve been shooting the Kings for longer than I’ve been shooting any team in LA. I started shooting the Kings in 1978. Became their team photographer in the late 80’s and early 90’s. We never thought the Kings would hoist the Stanley Cup. It was a mind-blowing moment. It’ll be super interesting to see both of these teams battling it out.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Is there a prediction, do you see the Lakers or Clippers winning the finals?

Andrew D. Bernstein: I can’t make a prediction yet you saw last year with LeBron, these guys have to stay healthy. So many expectations coming to this Lakers team and rightfully so you’ve got the best player in the world coming to your team. Then he goes down for 17 games. God willing that both teams stars stay healthy. I don’t think there’s anyway to predict anything. I think what’s great is the league is wide open right now. No clear favorite in either conference. The Warriors and Cavs just dominate in both conferences. I honestly can’t remember a time Maybe all the way back to the Dallas and Cleveland final where they was no clear cut teams out there. Really good teams out there and if the catch fire you could see a team come out of nowhere.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Your least favorite photo that you took that got the most attention and you don’t understand why that happened?

Andrew D. Bernstein: My least favorite photo. That’s a crazy question man. You know Shaq had this way about him whenever he would see a person he’d pick them up. He picked up Adam Silver, the commissioner and so one year we’re in Hawaii with the Lakers for training camp and Magic happened to be there. I was doing a photo shoot with Magic on a backdrop and Magic just passes by Shaq looks at me and says get ready. I said alright. He picks up Magic Johnson and I clipped the picture. That picture had a life of its own out there. So many people remember that picture and have reproduced that picture a bunch of times. Magic loves it had me make a print for him and frame it. I wouldn’t say it was my least favorite picture but definitely was a head scratchier.