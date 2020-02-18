Stefon Diggs Deletes Every Vikings-Related Post From Instagram [LOOK]

The drama surrounding wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Minnesota Vikings is back — and this time, it may not be going away any time soon.

After a year of ups and downs with the team, Diggs has now deleted every singled Vikings-related post from his Instagram account. Last fall, on multiple occasions, Diggs began posting cryptic social media messages, and responded to questions about a possible trade by saying “there’s truth to all rumors.”

Here is a look at his current Instagram account, which now features just a mere 24 posts:

Soooo all those cryptic tweets, and now Stefon Diggs has deleted all his football/Vikings related pics….. yikes pic.twitter.com/9dPVauGetA — NFL Outsiders (@nfloutsiders) February 18, 2020

Diggs has been tweeting some very puzzling and cryptic things all week. On Monday, he tweeted: “Always got a ace up my sleeve for whatever was dealt,” and on Sunday, he wrote simply: “Things getting interesting…”

Always got a ace up my sleeve for watever was dealt.. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2020

Things getting interesting … — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 15, 2020

Diggs has yet to comment exclusively on his social media activity, but we will keep you posted on any developments that occur between Diggs and the Vikings.

Back in October, the trade talk surrounding Diggs was rampant, and there were multiple moments in which it was obvious Diggs was unhappy. NFL insider Ian Rapoport went on the NFL Network to discuss the wide receiver’s issues in Minnesota at the time, and Rapoport noted that Diggs’ “frustration is very real. “Stefon Diggs is not happy with the offense, with his role in the offense, with the direction they’ve taken,” he said.

