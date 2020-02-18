Stefon Diggs Trade: Raiders Headline 3 Best Fits for Vikings WR

Since early in the 2019 season, Stefon Diggs hasn’t been too shy about wanting a trade from the Minnesota Vikings. The main reason he wanted out seemed to be because of his lack of production with quarterback Kirk Cousins. He started to get the ball more and the trade rumors went away. Diggs ended the season with over 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, which is a very productive year for a wide receiver.

Despite the fact that he had a decent year, Diggs has been tweeting cryptic messages over the last couple of weeks that hinted at potential unrest with the Vikings.

Business is business… 🤷🏾‍♂️ — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 10, 2020

Things getting interesting … — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 15, 2020

Things have appeared to hit a tipping point as Diggs has apparently deleted all Vikings related pictures from his Instagram account. That may seem trivial, but it’s been an indicator in the past that an athlete is no longer happy with his team.

Soooo all those cryptic tweets, and now Stefon Diggs has deleted all his football/Vikings related pics….. yikes pic.twitter.com/9dPVauGetA — NFL Outsiders (@nfloutsiders) February 18, 2020

Teams were probably already inquiring about Diggs and they definitely are now. He should have a pretty robust market of interest considering how many teams need wide receiver help. Below we’re going to go through the teams that would be the best fits for Diggs.

Las Vegas Raiders

This wouldn’t be the first time the Raiders have been linked to Diggs. Back when the wide receiver was first having issues with the Vikings, Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown recruited him to the team. Obviously, a trade back then never came to fruition, but it could now. The Raiders have a glaring need at wide receiver and Diggs is probably the best one who is available via trade or free agency.

The biggest obstacle in acquiring Diggs is going to be asking price. His contract goes through 2023, so the Vikings have no reason to try and rush through a trade. He’ll probably cost at least one first-round pick. The Raiders have two and one of them is figured to be used on a wide receiver. Mike Mayock has noted the gamble in taking a wide receiver early in the draft. Perhaps he skips the risk and uses a first-rounder to get a proven talent. Diggs, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow is a pretty solid wide receiver corps.

New England Patriots

You want to convince Tom Brady to stay in New England? Trading for Stefon Diggs would certainly help. The Patriots had one of the least inspiring wide receiver corps in the NFL last season and Brady is too old to make a miracle happen. No, Diggs isn’t Randy Moss, but he’s good enough to put up 1,200 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with Brady throwing him the ball. That’s a helluva lot better than what they had in 2019.

The Patriots used a first-round pick on a wide receiver last year, so it will probably be really painful for Bill Belichick to give up one for Diggs. However, the team’s chances of getting to a Super Bowl without Brady are incredibly low. If they trade for Diggs, Brady probably stays and the Patriots are back in Super Bowl contention.

Buffalo Bills

A dark horse candidate for Diggs is the Buffalo Bills. They were in the Antonio Brown sweepstakes last season until it became obvious that he wasn’t going to play for them. Diggs isn’t likely to throw the same kind of fit and he’s already used to living in a cold-weather city. The Bills are an up and coming team. They have arguably the best defense in the NFL and an exciting young quarterback. The problem? A weak wide receiver corps.

Playing with a gunslinger like Josh Allen could be an exciting opportunity for Diggs. Buffalo isn’t the most glamorous city, but the Bills aren’t as far away from legitimate Super Bowl contention as you might think. Diggs could be what helps get Allen and the team over the top.

