Super Bowl 54 MVP Odds: Is Patrick Mahomes the Pick? [POLL]

Super Bowl LIV has no shortage of superstars with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battling it out for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyreek Hill, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Nick Bosa are just a slew of names with a legitimate chance of being named Super Bowl MVP.
Check out the MVP odds leading into the game, provided by Odds Shark. Plus get the latest updates from the most notable performances, and lastly, cast your vote below for which player you feel was the most valuable player in Super Bowl 54.
Super Bowl 54 MVP Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Patrick Mahomes
|+115
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|+275
|Raheem Mostert
|+550
|George Kittle
|+1000
|Nick Bosa
|+1600
|Travis Kelce
|+1600
|Tyreek Hill
|+1600
|Damien Williams
|+2500
|Deebo Samuel
|+2500
|Richard Sherman
|+2500
|Emmanuel Sanders
|+4500
|Tyrann Mathieu
|+5000
|Mecole Hardman
|+5500
|Sammy Watkins
|+6000
|Tevin Coleman
|+7000
Mahomes, Deebo Samuel Battling For Super Bowl MVP
Patrick Mahomes has not lit up the air thus far through the Super Bowl as many may have predicted. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not producing. Mahomes continues to do damage in the ground game, something he’s proven more than capable of doing over his playoff run. Mahomes scored the first touchdown of the game on an option play that he chose to keep himself.
Fellow Chief teammate Bashaud Breeland has had a stellar showing in the big game, picking off Jimmy Garoppolo once, while making numerous big-time tackles. Garoppolo did, however, bounce back, tossing a touchdown to fullback Kyle Juszczyk. On the night, Jimmy G has found five different receivers.
The 49ers have also leaned extremely heavily on rookie Deebo Samuel. Samuel has clearly been San Francisco’s top playmaker on the day, as he’s accumulated 60+ total yards in the first half.
Cast Your Super Bowl LIV MVP Vote
