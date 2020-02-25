‘All Signs Point’ to Massive UFC Title Rematch at UFC 251

The location for UFC 251 was confirmed as Perth by the UFC on Monday. The card will take place on June 6 (June 7 in Australia) at RAC Arena, and is already starting to take shape as another solid UFC pay-per-view event.

In fact, the long-rumored main event for UFC 251 could feature UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in a hotly anticipated rematch against Max Holloway. According to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, “all signs point” toward Volkanovski vs. Holloway 2 happening at UFC 251.

From what I’m hearing, all signs point towards Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway headlining this card. Not a done deal yet but based on date and location, makes perfect sense. https://t.co/AZdBZm95Fa — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 25, 2020

Volkanovski Beat Holloway at UFC 245 for Featherweight Title

Volkanovski defeated Holloway at UFC 245 in December. That upset win ended Holloway’s long reign atop the UFC featherweight division and established the 31-year-old Volkanovnki as the premier apex predator at 145 pounds.

The shockingly easy victory by the new champion ended Holloway’s 14-fight win streak within the division. It also handed the 28-year-old American his first loss at featherweight since way back in 2013. At UFC 245, Volkanovski just constantly kept Holloway guessing in the fight, and by the end of the five rounds, the title had been seized.

Now it looks like the rematch is on the way.

Holloway’s long run as the top featherweight in the UFC seems to have given the fighter a solid chance to grab an immediate rematch. In fact, bookmakers around the world have already started to post odds for the fight, though it looks like Holloway will have to face Volkanovnki on the new champ’s home turf in Australia if he hopes to recapture his UFC title.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Champ Already Announced on Card

If the Volkanovski vs. Holloway rematch takes place at UFC 251 as suggested by Martin, it will be bolstered by a title defense from one of the best and most popular UFC champions in the sport.

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is set to face No. 3 ranked contender Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251. The 31-year-old dominated and stopped Katlyn Chookagian in a terrific performance at UFC 247 on Feb. 8 in Houston. The one-sided 2nd-round stoppage notched Shevchenko her fifth straight win since moving down to the 125-pound division, and it was her third straight title defense.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old contender Calderwood will be attempting to capture UFC gold for the first time in her career. Calderwood defeated Andrea Lee at UFC 242 in September 2019, and will now hope to shock the world by taking out the No. 2 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the world in Shevchenko.

It certainly won’t be easy. Pundits believe Shevchenko is at the top of her game right now. But Calderwood is at least a credible opponent the UFC can keep Shevchenko busy against while it waits for bigger fights to materialize.

