Report: UFC Flyweight Queen Valentina Shevchenko Gets Next Opponent and Date

The #2 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter and UFC flyweight champion will be getting back to work. It has been reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko will be defending her flyweight strap at UFC 251 against the #3 ranked contender Joanne “JoJo” Calderwood.

The bout has not been confirmed by the promotion for their UFC 251 event. A date for the event has not been announced yet, however, it will most likely take place in June.

Interestingly, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued Shevchenko a medical suspension until August 7, 2020. The governing body didn’t reveal why Bullet received such a long suspension, and if Shevchenko fights at UFC 251, she will be competing months before the suspension lapses.

Shevchenko Is Coming Off a Dominating Victory Over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247

Bullet fought on February 8 in the co-main event of UFC 247. She took on the #1 contender Katlyn Chookagian, and she only needed three rounds to defend her title. After dominating most of the fight, Shevchenko was able to finish Chookagian via strikes.

Since winning the women’s flyweight strap in December of 2018, Bullet has defended the belt three times by defeating Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche and Chookagian.

Joanne Calderwood Is Scheduled For Her First Ever Title Fight

Since returning to the women’s flyweight division in August of 2018, JoJo has gone 3-1, including a split-decision win over Andrea Lee in her last bout. She has never fought for a UFC title. She has a professional record of 14-4, with five wins coming via knockout or TKO, and one by submission.