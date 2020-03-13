Falcons Shut Down Training Facility, Suspend Travel

The coronavirus has caused the NCAA to cancel March Madness, suspend the NBA season, move MLB opening day and end college’s spring sports seasons.

The NFL held a conference call today with all 32 teams to discuss contingency operations. Also reported by NFL Network, the meeting will include a recommendation to have “non-critical staff” work from home starting tomorrow.

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement across their platforms with an update of there new procedures.

The Falcons will shut down the facility until Monday for intense cleaning and discontinue travel for both coaches and scouts until further notice.

NFL Draft Still Happening?

The Dallas Morning News reported earlier today that the NFL is taking a “hard look” at any adjustments that might be needed for the NFL Draft.

More than a year of planning to turn the Las Vegas Strip next month into the center of football celebration and pageantry could be significantly altered. … While a new plan has not been formally developed, NFL officials are closely monitoring a public health situation that is progressively reaching and impacting the sports landscape in America. … There is a real chance that attendance would be scaled back, representing a dramatic shift of the event. But again, no plan has been formalized.

The NFL Draft is still over a month away, so no need to make a definite decision now. If anything, the NFL Draft will go on without an audience of thousands of fans much like March Madness planned in the first place.

March Madness first planned to continue with the tournament without fans until a player in the NBA was diagnosed. Then teams such as Duke and Kansas opted out which caused a cancelation to the annual tournament.

The Annual meeting for the NFL where teams discuss new rules and submit their votes has also been canceled and moved to phone conferences.

A possible cancelation of the NFL Draft will be huge, but what’s even worse is that the start of the season could be delayed since the outbreak is reportedly still going to be spreading in July.

How to Prevent Outbreak

There have been over 133,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world with nearly 5,000 deaths. Approximately 1,215 cases and 36 virus deaths have taken place in the U.S. thus far.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a number of precautions for the coronavirus. The main ones generally include staying away from large crowds as people can spread the virus without showing symptoms. The virus is especially prone to older adults and people with other medical conditions. Symptoms can take 2-14 days after contact to show.

In order to prevent transmission:

-Most importantly, wash your hands often

-Start noticing how often you touch your face which is apparently always

-Avoid people who are sick

-Stay home if you are sick

-Wear a face mask if sick

-Clean and disinfect everything regularly (phone, computer, counters, bedsheets)

Updates of the procedures the NFL is taking will be reported daily until the outbreak subsides.

