Falcons’ QB Learns Sign Language to Communicate With 13-Year-Old Teammate

Kurt Benkert—a name you will likely hear quite often this upcoming 2020 season. He’s back and ready to compete for the backup QB job with the Atlanta Falcons after being on the injured reserve list.

He was injured in a pre-season game which led to him missing the entire 2019 season. So, he had a lot of downtime on his hands but he made the best of it.

He spent his time learning how to create a brand, the importance of fan engagement all while using esports to promote himself.

Self Branding

Kurt had been playing video games for a long time but he wasn’t live streaming. He started live streaming thinking it would be a good idea to brand himself.

“When I got hurt I streamed a whole lot to build that online following. I got to make some charity money and see some cool people and cool places, Benkert told Heavy.com. It’s a way for fans to get my opinion live instead of me reaching back out on Twitter.”

Benkert doesn’t feel like he doesn’t fit in though since he’s an athlete and the other esports players spend 8-10 hours a day, every day playing. He’s backed off now since everyone is doing it while in quarantine.

Learning Sign Language

Benkert befriended a 13-year-old deaf girl, Soleil ‘EwOk’ Wheeler and spent his time recovering from surgery learning sign language so he could play with her.

“Her dad reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in learning basic sign language to be able to play video games with his daughter. People weren’t accommodating her. But she was really good at the game (Fortnite). So, I started learning basic sign language just to be able to communicate about strategies in the game. Then we both got invited to the same event.”

“Hello, my name is Kurt. I Play football for the @AtlantaFalcons , my # is 6. I practice ASL (American Sign Language). Nice to meet everyone. ILY.” It has been truly inspiring to watch @EwokIts break through and pave a way for the deaf community in Esports. Grateful to know her🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/iXtrweZZ5Z — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 2, 2019

“One pro player, one athlete or someone notable team up and play in this tournament together. That’s kind of how she got known. When she went to the tournament she blew up and then she signed a deal with FaZe, the big esports team. She’s making a lot of money and doing really well for herself. But it all started with getting her publicity out there that she was playing with an NFL player.”

Make an Impression

Sam, Kurt’s wife is the one who actually encouraged Kurt to engage with fans.

“One of my old jobs was marketing and I thought, just do it, just get out it can’t hurt, Sam said. I want to watch him play one day and more people following him will make it enjoyable when it does happen.”

“Also I picture me like if I tweeted at someone who I thought was cool it takes like two seconds for him and they think it’s cool.”

Kurt also reflected on his childhood and thought about what his feelings would be if a celebrity would ever “notice him.”

“It doesn’t take much for me to leave an impression but to them, it could make their entire day. Like when I was a kid I loved football. I think about what would I do if my favorite players responded to me if Twitter was around then.”

“When I’m not too busy I’ll get on social media and respond to people.”

