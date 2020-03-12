Coronavirus to Keep Eagles Coaches From Pro Day: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be sending any of their coaching staff to any pro days due to the coronavirus, according to Jeremy Fowler and Tim McManus of ESPN.

They will, however, still send scouts to all events prior to the NFL Draft.

There have been over 133,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world with nearly 5,000 deaths. Approximately 1,215 cases and 36 virus deaths have taken place in the U.S. thus far.

NFL Taking Precaution

There have been a variety of sports cancellations because of the virus. Only a few NFL teams have taken precautions so far, but the league is continuing to monitor the outbreak.

“We’re keeping all—as we get information from the CDC—we’re keeping all employees abreast of what we hear,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told Sports Illustrated. “Our chief medical officer is following this. We’re just keeping staff members informed, clubs informed. As they get information, we get information, we share. Just making we’re sure following.”

Pro Days are not yet canceled, but draft visitations have been suspended until further notice.

NFL Draft Cancelation?

While the NBA, college basketball playoffs, MLS, and many other sports and events have been suspended, the NFL Draft is still on as of now.

The Dallas Morning News reported the NFL is taking a “hard look” at any adjustments that might be needed for the NFL Draft.

More than a year of planning to turn the Las Vegas Strip next month into the center of football celebration and pageantry could be significantly altered. … While a new plan has not been formally developed, NFL officials are closely monitoring a public health situation that is progressively reaching and impacting the sports landscape in America. … There is a real chance that attendance would be scaled back, representing a dramatic shift of the event. But again, no plan has been formalized.

March Madness is still planning to go on without fans in attendance and it is likely the draft could go on without fans their as well.

The Eagles, who have 10 draft picks next month, are also monitoring the virus as to whether or not they’ll be in attendance if the draft does continue to take place.

Other NFL Teams Being Cautious

While some NFL teams are operating “business as usual,” it probably won’t be long until all teams are in agreeance to keep their staff safe.

-Pittsburgh Steelers have also pulled their coaches off the roads.

-Kansas City Chiefs are keeping their coaches away from pro days.

-Cleveland Browns are reducing air travel for scouts and coaches.

– Washington Redskins have suspended all travel for coaches and scouts.

-New York Giants pulled coaches and scouts from Pro Day workouts.

According to reports, the NFL will hold a conference call with all 32 teams their on Thursday to discuss contingency operations. And as said by an NFL Network report the meeting will include a recommendation to have “non-critical staff” work from home starting Friday.

