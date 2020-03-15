Bears Rumors: Latest on Deal That Could Bring 3-Time Pro-Bowler to Chicago

There are several delicious rumors floating about concerning the Chicago Bears and their QB situation.

Most know the team needs to address the position in one way or another, and the latest rumor would equate to a major upgrade under center. One source, Paul Crane out of Atlanta says the Las Vegas Raiders are considering moving Derek Carr before the start of free agency, and the Bears have a serious interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Told Raiders exploring moving Derek Carr before free agency period begins. Among teams talking to: CHI @929TheGame — Paul Crane (@PaulCrane7) March 13, 2020

Bears general manager Ryan has said the team is committed to Mitchell Trubisky, but almost no one in the city of Chicago would be upset with him if he went back on his word if it meant bringing Carr to the Windy City.

The Bears have already swung a major trade with the Raiders in recent years. In September 2018, the Bears sent two first-round picks (2019 and 2020), a 2020 third-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round selection to the Raiders for Khalil Mack, a 2020 second-round pick, and a conditional 2020 fifth-round selection.

Mack was phenomenal in 2018 with the Bears. He tallied 12.5 sacks and led the top-tier defense in a resurgent year that ended with a 12-4 record and helped fueled Super Bowl dreams in 2019.

Unfortunately, Mack and the Bears slipped a bit in 2019. While he played in all 16 games, Mack’s sack total dipped to 8.5 and he wasn’t the force he’d been the previous year and earlier in his career. Chicago and Mack are hoping to return to 2018 form in 2020.

The big question about a deal for Carr is what would it take to bring him to Chicago.

Gauging his going rate is a little difficult. He hasn’t exactly proven to be a winner in the NFL. His career QB record is just 39-55, but he is coming off a strong season that saw him complete 70 percent of his passes while throwing for a career-best 4,054 yards.

Carr also threw 21 TDs and just 8 interceptions. Carr hasn’t gotten along with head coach Jon Gruden and there have been several reports of the QB being unhappy with the offense. A disconnect with Gruden is believed to be at the root of Mack’s departure as well.

It appears Carr would welcome a reunion with Mack.

With the Bears still trying to restore draft assets lost from the Mack and Trubisky trades, the team may not want to pull the trigger on another deal that bleeds the team of multiple picks again. However, there is a school of thought that would support another significant investment if it means solidifying the most important position on the field.

Carr is a more proven performer, but his success would likely be the final barometer left to judge the current Bears’ front office tenure. Let’s see if there are any legs to this thing. If there are, it could be one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Well, a distant third behind the Coronavirus and Tom Brady’s free agency.

