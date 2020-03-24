Bill Belichick Offers Rare Tribute to Departing Patriots Legend

Bill Belichick isn’t the mushy type. He’s all business, almost all the time, and that approach doesn’t usually leave a lot of room to honor players he has just released. Apparently, recently released kicker Stephen Gostkowski is one of the exceptions to the norm.

Bill Belichick’s Heartfelt Message to Stephen Gostkowski

On Tuesday, the Patriots released this message from Belichick on Gostkowski:

I have had the privilege of coaching some of the best specialists in the NFL and Stephen Gostkowski is one of them. Stephen had many highlights over his 14 years as a Patriot and one of the most impressive was the way it began when he succeeded the most accomplished kicker in NFL history. For some, this may have been too difficult a challenge. But from his rookie year, Stephen exuded a maturity and confidence that demonstrated he was up to the task. He made several crucial kicks his rookie year and established a top level of performance and consistency for years and years to come. Stephen is a great teammate who made outstanding contributions over a decade of championship football.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Who is Bill Belichick Referring to in the Message to Stephen Gostkowski?

The “most accomplished kicker in NFL history” Belichick is referring to is Adam Vinatieri. The ageless kicker, who is a 47-year-old free agent after spending the last 14 seasons of his 24-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls before winning his fourth with Indy.

Gostkowski, who has won three Super Bowls of his own with the Patriots, took over for Vinatieri as a rookie in 2006. It wasn’t an easy position for a 22-year-old rookie out of Memphis to step into, but Belichick is lauding the now 36-year-old Gostkowski’s longevity and other qualities in this message. In 2020, if the Patriots draft a kicker, that man will be in a similar position.

The Patriots and Packers’ Kicking Situation Has Similarities

Much has been made of the stability at quarterback, head coach, and general manager over the past 20 seasons within the Patriots’ organization, but the team has had nearly the same consistency at kicker.

No other team in the NFL has essentially had two kickers for the past 20 seasons. The Green Bay Packers have had similar consistency over a longer span with Mason Crosby (2007-Present), Ryan Longwell (1997-2005) and Dave Rayner (2006) sandwiched in there for one season to bridge the gap, but the two teams have been the rarity as it pertains to a lack of turnover at a historically volatile position.

Is it a shock that both of these teams have had very limited transition at QB with Brady in New England, and Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre in Green Bay? We never equate the importance of stability at kicker with the same quality at QB, but both the Packers and Patriots have been among the most successful and consistent franchises this century, and they share this distinction.

Just something to ponder during an odd, but active NFL offseason.

READ NEXT: Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft Addresses Holes At LB And QB Depth