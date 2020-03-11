Analyst Predicts Browns Will Land 49ers Sack Leader

The new regime for the Cleveland Browns have been clear that they will take an aggressive approach when it comes to adding talent, and a move to land San Francisco 49ers sack-leader Arik Armstead would be just that.

In a piece predicting the landing spots for the top 100 free agents, Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic linked the Browns to Armstead, who will hit free agency if he and the Niners can’t strike a new deal.

Here’s what Kapadia said, citing some of the Browns staff being familiarity with Armstead.

49ers beat reporter Matt Barrows recently pointed out that the Browns have two former San Francisco defensive coaches on their staff, meaning they know Armstead well. The 49ers send Armstead to Cleveland in a tag-and-trade deal. A second-round pick would likely get it done. Or if we want to get really crazy, is there a deal that could involve Armstead and Odell Beckham Jr.? I’m just spitballing here, but the Browns adding Armstead’s versatility to their defensive line makes sense.

Joe Woods, who was the 49ers secondary coach last season, is the Browns’ new defensive coordinator. The 49ers’ pass-rush coach last year, Chris Kiffin, is coaching the Browns defensive line.

Armstead is reportedly open to being tagged — which would make him around $19 million next season — and has shown a desire to stay in San Francisco.

“Been here my whole career,” Armstead told NBC Sports in February. “It would be weird to be somewhere else.”

Browns Not Likely to Include Odell Beckham in Deal

It’s a bit of a stretch for the Browns to include Odell Beckham Jr. in such a trade, but a second-round pick would be feasible for an impact pass-rusher to take some of the pressure off Myles Garrett on the other side.

Armstead had a career-year last season, amassing 10 sacks and 11 tackles for loss to go with 54 tackles in 16 starts. At 6-foot-7, 292 pounds, Armstead would be an ideal fit to to play opposite of Myles Garrett, and has experience sliding inside if he needs to. The Browns currently have veteran end Olivier Vernon under contract, but the team is not expected to retain him, at least at his current salary.

The Browns primary need is on the offensive line, so Kapadia also has the team snagging tackle Jack Conklin in free agency. Safety Jimmie Ward and veteran Jason Peters are also mentioned as ideal fits with the Browns.

“If there is anything that I want to be defined by, it is aggression,” Browns EVP and general manager Andrew Berry said at his introductory press conference. “We want to aggressively acquire talent because that is the name of the game from an NFL front office perspective, and we are going to explore every avenue that enables us to do that.”

Browns Part Ways With Defensive Pillars

In recent weeks, the Browns have parted ways with linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, who had been pillars of the defense in year’s past. Schobert led the team in tackles last season and is expected to test free agency for a big deal. Kirksey — despite dealing with a spat of recent injuries — was one of the longest-tenured Browns and a leader in the locker room.

Woods said that the Browns are planning to run a 4-3 scheme next season, with second-year LB Mack Wilson is expected to slide into a bigger role.

“I think you want to make sure that you’re putting the guys that you have in the right position to make plays,” Woods said. “I know the personnel here is tailored toward a 4-3 scheme, which I’m very comfortable with. We’ll stay with the 4-3 system here and focus on putting the guys in the right positions to make plays.”

READ NEXT: Reporter Speaks Out After Suspension for Calling Baker Mayfield Slur