Steelers, Patriots Odds for Cam Newton Shift

Cam Newton remains without a new team and on Sunday, the betting market went wild, as odds for which team he will begin with next season shifted by the hour.

With the news of the Washington Redskins trading for Kyle Allen, oddsmakers are adjusting the figures yet again. Allen will be reunited with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who is entering his first season in Washington. Allen started 12 games for Carolina last season, tossing 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his second season in the league.

Washington is still paying QB Alex Smith, so spending more financial resources at the position may not be in the cards. The Miami Dolphins take over as the favorite with a line of +210, surpassing the Redskins who have fallen to 6th place, according to Fan Duel Sportsbook.

Other Destinations for Newton

There aren’t many spots around the league where Newton could come in and compete for the starting spot. The Patriots would be one destination after Tom Brady left in free agency. The franchise inked Brian Hoyer and will reportedly give him a chance to win the job. FanDuel has the team as +600—only three teams (Dolphins, Jaguars, Chargers) are head of them.

If Newton is going to settle for a team that would likely use him as a backup, the Steelers present a favorable option. It’s not clear how long Ben Roethlisberger will continue to play, so Newton could come into a situation where he may have the gig in a year or he could serve as Ben’s back-up for a season and hit a new market next offseason.

The odds for the Newton-Steelers’ pairing shifted significantly after the Redskins’ added Allen. Pittsburgh had odds of +2900 prior to the trade, though after the chances of Washington signing Newton fell, the Steelers rose to +2000.

Panthers Remain Committed to Trading Newton

The Panthers have several new signal-callers in town, as the offseason as proven to be quite eventful. The team announced that it would allow Newton to seek a trade via a statement from the front office.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton responded on social media, indicating that the Panthers were pushing him out. Shortly thereafter, the team agreed to a three-year deal with Teddy Bridgewater.

The franchise brought in another QB this offseason, nabbing XFL standout P.J. Walker. The former Temple University QB had interest from several NFL teams.

With two new QBs in town, the Panthers remain committed to trading Newton, though a release is possible if no deal emerges.

