Celtics’ Marcus Smart Gets Coronavirus Update

Chalk one up for Marcus Smart. On March 12, he was told with the rest of the Celtics that they should self-quarantine amid coronavirus concerns. Even though he was feeling fine, he said he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19 and has been biding his time since. On Sunday evening, he tweeted that he had cleared the coronavirus two days earlier and was no longer in danger of falling ill with COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus.

Smart tweeted: “Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart! Much love!”

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

Smart was the only athlete in major Boston sports to have tested positive for coronavirus. The Celtics played the Jazz five days before the league was shut down. It was a positive test for coronavirus from Utah center Rudy Gobert that triggered NBA commissioner Adam Silver to halt the season on the night of March 11. Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for coronavirus.

In addition to Smart, Gobert and Mitchell, there have been a handful of NBA players and those around the game that have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two unidentified Lakers tested positive, as well as four Brooklyn Nets, one of whom is Kevin Durant. Detroit center Christian Wood also tested positive. ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke had symptoms of COVID-19 but has emerged healthy. Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive, too.

The mother of Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was in a medically induced coma in New Jersey, he announced on Instagram last week.

Marcus Smart Showed No COVID-19 Symptoms

A Twitter user asked Smart in the comments on his tweet if he had developed symptoms of COVID-19 when he had the coronavirus. He answered:

I had zero symptoms and felt fine the entire time — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

Smart did keep busy during his quarantine. The day after his coronavirus test came back positive, he appeared on CNN.

“I found out yesterday evening sometime,” Smart said then. “And for me, it was just like a surprise, you know, because like I said, I feel fine. I haven’t had any symptoms. So for me, like when they told me I had it, I was just like, oh, wow. You know, and it definitely really makes you alert to what’s going on.”

Smart said that having been infected with coronavirus has not dampened his desire to get back on the floor.

“I feel great,” Smart said. “I feel fine. I feel like I can go play a game right now.”

Celtics Fans Show Their Marcus Smart Love

Smart is, to put it mildly, a fan favorite in Boston for his defensive tenacity and his hustle. Some of the reply tweets reflected that love.

There was a GIF that showed Smart’s blocked shot on 7-footer Jarrett Allen, who was trying to dunk COVID-19:

There was another tweet praising Smart’s defense—his immune system’s internal defense, that is:

Marcus Smart tests positive for having the best internal defense in the world — EntiendoGrandes (@ErenYeagerShill) March 30, 2020

One had some fun with Smart’s declaration of three months ago, where he proclaimed that in the Celtics locker room, “they actually call me Wolverine because of the way my body is able to adapt and adjust to the injuries and come back earlier than normal and heal very quickly.”

Makes sense now pic.twitter.com/KWhp2pckDb — Juan jesus ferreira (@Juanjes14) March 30, 2020

READ MORE: Big News for Lakers’ Anthony Davis on COVID-19