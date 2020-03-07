Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on White House Visit

It’s been over a month since the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned this year’s Super Bowl champs, and a date to visit President Donald Trump at the White House has yet to be revealed. So far, tight end Travis Kelce, head coach Andy Reid and cornerback Bashaud Breeland said they would make the historic visit.

Many have been waiting on Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to reveal whether he’ll venture out east, and he recently discussed the arguably controversial decision with Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

After catching up with Patrick Mahomes this week, one thing became uber clear to me: Despite a jam-packed offseason – and yes, I asked him about his contract, Dez, visiting the White House & more – he still isn’t satisfied with just one Super Bowl.https://t.co/WQqMlAYaUr pic.twitter.com/7h0PApGxFA — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) March 5, 2020

“Obviously, keeping the politics out of it — it’s an incredible opportunity that you see growing up with teams that win championships, getting invited to the White House and just being invited to the White House in general,” Mahomes said. “But that’s something that I will talk about with my guys and really make the right decision that represents us, represents Kansas City and the Chiefs in the right way. That’s the decision we’ll make, hopefully, as we get closer to OTAs and everyone’s on the same page.”

The last two Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, opted not to bring the Lombardi Trophy to our nation’s capital.

In February, Kelce called the pending visit a “crazy opportunity,” later clarifying his comments with a statement on Twitter.

Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness… regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital. https://t.co/1Oy1q1ORJu — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 27, 2020

At time, Mahomes hadn’t made any public statements about his status on the trip, but he did show some solidarity with his teammate by “liking” the tweet.

Mahomes Only Learned to Read Defenses in 2018

Nothing Mahomes does or says comes as much of a surprise, as it reinforces just how remarkable he is on and off the field. In a preview for LeBron James’ show “The Shop,” the 24-year-old revealed that he only learned how to read defenses “until halfway last year.”

Rest of the NFL is screwed pic.twitter.com/8Y6rrjIdwO — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 6, 2020

“This year I could actually recognize more and more stuff. The more experience and the more I learn then I’ll be able to go out there and call plays and do all that different stuff because I’ve seen it,” Mahomes explained. “I still think there’s a long way for me to go there.”

Of course, you can always find ways in which to improve on your form, and Mahomes intends on just getting better and better as each year passes.

“I still think there’s a long way for me to go there,” Mahomes admitted. “And that’s where mentally I think I can get better. Physically I feel like I’ve done a lot of stuff. I always work on the fundamentals and doing that stuff. But I think mentally I can still take my game to a whole another level.”

You can catch Patrick Mahomes on “The Shop” season 3 premiere Saturday at 10 p.m. EST on HBO.