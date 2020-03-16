Colby Covington Claims Former UFC Champ Had a Crush on Him

A man known for being a controversial trash talker is UFC welterweight fighter Colby “Chaos” Covington, and on March 16, he took aim at his teammate. During an ESPNMMA Instagram live interview with Ariel Helwani, Covington claimed that the former UFC strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, had a crush on him. The conversation about the former strawweight queen came up after Helwani asked Chaos about the issues between the two fighters.

During a February episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Jedrzejczyk revealed that she had issues with Covington, who she is a teammate of at Florida’s American Top Team. During the interview, she said, “We got into an argument before my last fight, so I don’t want to talk to him. He [needs] to apologize.”

The former strawweight champion declined to say what the disagreement was about with Chaos, but she continued, “he knows.” Jedrzejczyk also said, “He has to bow down to the queen and say sorry.”

Covington Responded to Jedrzejczyk’s Comments

During Monday’s ESPNMMA Instagram live interview, Helwani asked the welterweight about the comments Jedrzejczyk made. Chaos said, “I have seen those things, Ariel, and you know, I was disappointed.”

He explained, “She had a crush on me for a long time at American Top Team and I didn’t want to give her the time of day. Let’s be honest, Ariel, I told you on the Helwani show that we have standards. It’s 7.5’s and up only.”

He continued, “She doesn’t fit the 7.5 qualification standard. I don’t waste my time of day and you know she got upset, jealous and she got bitter.” He said, “She started lashing out at me and screaming in the gym one day when I was training, and since then she’s been in the media trying to trash my name.”

Covington said he made an apology via Instagram Live, saying “I’m sorry Joanna that you had to get your face rearranged.” Chaos ended his tirade by saying he made a lot of money betting against her.

During her fight against UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili at UFC 248, Jedrzejczyk suffered a massive hematoma on her forehead. The fight was one of the greatest title fights in UFC history, but as history has it, Jedrzejczyk lost the fight via split decision.

