Cowboys Pass-Rusher Bolts to NFC Super Bowl Contender: Report

Another defensive lineman out the door.

The San Francisco 49ers on Monday signed free-agent Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Additional terms of the deal are not yet known.

Hyder, 28, joined the Cowboys last offseason and settled into a rotational role, primarily as an edge defender for then-coordinator Rod Marinelli. He appeared in all 16 games, collecting 17 tackles and a sack, and often spelling 2019 team sack leader Robert Quinn or $105 million star DeMarcus Lawrence.

He joined Dallas after completing a three-year stint with the Detroit Lions, for whom he enjoyed a breakout eight-sack 2018 campaign — an outlier from the owner of 10 career quarterback takedowns.

Hyder will function as a role player in San Francisco, a cog in a beastly machine — buoyed by the likes of Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead — that came thisclose to capturing a Super Bowl championship.

This, meanwhile, marks the fourth DL defection for Dallas following the losses of Quinn (Chicago Bears), starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins (Las Vegas Raiders), and deep reserve DE Daniel Wise (waived; free agent).

The Cowboys are working to offset the departures, however, amid the second wave of free agency. After wrangling ex-Buccaneers Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy on a three-year, $20 million contract, the club reportedly is deep in negotiations with mammoth run-plugger Dontari Poe, who was close to an agreement as of Monday afternoon. As of this writing, they’re still “working through some things.”

Dallas, according to reports, is not interested in signing DEs Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffen, the two best pass-rushers remaining on the open market — both of whom likely are priced out of the club’s range.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cowboys May Bring Aboard Ex-First-Round WR

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys “have some interest” in former Colts and Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who’s languishing in a surprisingly cold environment, sans outside feelers.

The 29th overall pick of the 2015 Draft, chosen by Indianapolis, Dorsett (5-10, 192) is primarily a deep threat, a long-strider with 4.25 speed who converted 29 receptions into five touchdowns — 13.7 yards per catch on 29 receptions — across 14 games (four starts) for New England last season.

He joined the Patriots in 2017 and made 15 appearances that year, notching 12 catches for 194 scoreless yards (16.2 YPC). Dorsett was slightly more productive in 2018, delivering 32 grabs for 290 yards and three TDs.

If added, Dorsett, 27, would replace defected Dallas slot WR Randall Cobb, who inked a three-year, $27 million contract with the Houston Texans. The Cowboys have yet to re-sign Tavon Austin and can’t rely on the likes of Devin Smith, Cedrick Wilson, Ventell Bryant, and Tevin Jones. As it stands, the team is trotting out $100 million man Amari Cooper and 2019 breakout star Michael Gallup, and … that’s pretty much it.

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett, Cowboys Players React to Travis Frederick’s Stunning Retirement

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL