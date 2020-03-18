DeAndre Hopkins Clarifies Claims About Tension With Bill O’Brien

Hours after retired Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday morning that soon-to-be Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Houston Texans exec Bill O’Brien had a contentious conversation that involved O’Brien likening his influence to Aaron Hernandez, the four-time Pro Bowler is clearing the air.

This is being blown way out of proportion. As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change. Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 18, 2020

Hopkins’ tweet reads: “This is being blown way out of proportion. As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change. Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals.”

Irvin Also Alleges O’Brien Took Issue With the Mother of Hopkins’ Children

Not only did Irvin say Coach O’Brien compared Hopkins’ locker room influence to that of Aaron Hernandez, the three-time Super Bowl Champion added that Hopkins told him O’Brien made comments about Hopkins having children by more than one mother.

Check out the full video and complete transcript below.

.@michaelirvin88 shared shocking details surrounding the relationship problems between Bill O'Brien and DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/mr33pvpfxC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2020

Here's the full transcript of Michael Irvin saying on @GetUpESPN that DeAndre Hopkins told him Bill O'Brien once likened the wideout to Aaron Hernandez in a 1-on-1 meeting. pic.twitter.com/MGjDDuSBzw — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) March 18, 2020

While this may have all blown way out of proportion, like Hopkins says, it arguably creates somewhat of a divide between O’Brien and the Texans fanbase, who are still looking for answers as to why he let Hopkins walk for such a low bargain.