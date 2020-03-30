NFL Insider Suggests Eagles Trade for Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks reportedly wants out of Los Angeles worse than John Carpenter. Should the Eagles “free” the speedy receiver?

Cooks, the same player pulverized by Malcolm Jenkins in Super Bowl LII, appears to be nearing a divorce from the Rams. The 26-year-old recently posted a rather cryptic message on Twitter in which he wrote: “Free me.” Whether he was trying to force a trade (see: Stefon Diggs) or simply lamenting life under quarantine is anyone’s guess. However, there have been enough rumblings out of Los Angeles to warrant speculation about Cooks’ unhappiness.

It even got one of the most respected football writers in the country — NBC Sports‘ Peter King — to ponder which teams might be interested in Cooks. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King identified five teams in the hunt for Cooks’ services and Philadelphia was at the top of the list.

King wrote: Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks. My best landing spots for Cooks, if the Rams would entertain a deal, would be Philadelphia, Green Bay, Las Vegas or Washington. Of course, the strength of the receiver group in this draft will affect any of those teams’ willingness to pursue Cooks.

Rams Say Cooks Not on Trading Block

Despite the ongoing back and forth over Brandin Cook’s future in Los Angeles, there haven’t been any legitimate offers reported to any credible media outlets. In fact, NBC Sports’ Peter King made it a point to check in with a few sources after he suggested Cooks could be available in a trade.

King was merely speculating and his Rams sources quickly threw water on the fire. “After an earlier version of this note ran, I was told by two sources that Cooks is not on the block,” he wrote. Of course, the team could be downplaying everything in the hopes of driving up Cooks’ price.

Cooks has undergone a head-scratching career in the NFL. The speedy receiver has played with three different teams in six seasons, including teaming up with three of the better quarterbacks in the league in Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Jared Goff. Why does he keep switching uniforms? It’s odd.

One reason could be his troublesome injury history, particularly with concussions. Cooks has suffered five known concussions in six seasons. But, as King pointed out, the receiver’s salary — $20 million over the next two years, plus a favorable cap hit if his new team wanted to cut him — could make Cooks an attractive option for a contender. He has a potential out clause for 2021 and $13 million cap hit.

What Would Eagles Need to Give Up in Trade?

The asking price for Brandin Cooks doesn’t appear to be very high. The early speculation is that he could be had for a second- or third-round draft pick. NBC Sports‘ Peter King predicted the Eagles could swoop in and offer the 53rd pick in April’s draft to acquire Cooks.

That seems like a reasonable price tag for a guy who has four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, plus 402 receptions for 5,730 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns since 2014. Yes, injuries are always going to be a concern with Cooks but the Eagles’ main speed threat (DeSean Jackson) is no sure bet to bounce back from core muscle surgery. Cooks could be the ultimate insurance policy for Jackson. The two are essentially the same player, except Cooks is seven years younger.

The Eagles would be wise to make a phone call to Los Angeles about Cooks. Philadelphia could offer them the 53rd pick outright or try to unload a player not in their long-term plans, a guy like Rasul Douglas immediately comes to mind. It’s at least worth checking out.

