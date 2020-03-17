Seahawks’ Jarran Reed Reveals Free Agency Decision

Jarran Reed is heading back to the Seattle Seahawks after lasting less than a day on the free-agent market. Reed has agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract with the Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The #Seahawks are re-signing DT Jarran Reed to a two-year, $23 million contract, source said. Short deal that gets a good player back to the market at age 29,” Pelissero explained on Twitter.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Reed is hoping to “get back to 2018 form” which explains why he signed a short-term deal. Reed is coming off a subpar 2019 season that started with a suspension.

The Seahawks Are Hoping to Re-Sign Both Clowney & Reed

Many Seahawks fans are awaiting Jadeveon Clowney’s decision in free agency. On the eve of the start of the league year, Fowler reported that the Seahawks are attempting to re-sign both Clowney and Reed. Less than 24 hours later, the Seahawks have accomplished half of this goal, but it remains to be seen what will happen with Clowney.

“Seahawks are making attempts to keep two big defensive pieces, DE Jadeveon Clowney and DT Jarran Reed, per sources. Both very well might end up testing free agency, but Seattle staying involved,” Fowler detailed prior to free agency.

The Seahawks are looking to keep their own free agents before moving on to those on the open market. Seattle has tender offers out to Jacob Hollister, David Moore, Joey Hunt and Branden Jackson, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell.

Clowney’s Free Agency May Not End Soon

Clowney’s decision may not come any time soon as the defensive end continues to search for the best possible deal. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Clowney’s decision could extend into the week.

“Source says answer on Jadeveon Clowney’s future could still take ‘some time, days maybe.’ Obviously it remains fluid though,” Anderson reported on Twitter.

Reed Is One Season Away From Posting 10.5 Sacks

Seahawks fans may remember Reed’s impressive 2018 season that resulted in 10.5 sacks. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted at the end of last season that Reed can return to his prior form.

“It’s frustrating for him for sure,” Carroll explained, per USA Today . “He had a big year last year and the numbers just didn’t show. The start may have had something to do with it. I don’t know. He’s played similar. He’s played hard and tough and all of that. Just hasn’t come his way. Sometimes that happens.”

Last season, Reed emphasized that the Seahawks have “had my back the whole time.” The Seahawks are hoping Reed can return to his 2018 production, and the short-term deal should be even more motivation for the defensive tackle to return to form.

“Oh, tremendously. I definitely think so,” Reed noted, per The News Tribune. “They’ve had my back the whole time. They’ve been right behind me. I am grateful for that, and I am thankful for that, too.