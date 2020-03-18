Jon Jones Rips Israel Adesanya’s UFC 248 Performance [LOOK]

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones is not impressed with with rival’s recent performance. Middleweight champ Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya defeated Yoel “Solid of God” Romero in the main event of UFC 248 by unanimous decision. He retained his title, but the fight lacked much action, and Adesanya’s showing has been criticized by some viewers.

Bones recently gave his thoughts on the UFC 248 match. He tweeted:

Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight Without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say https://t.co/z6A87fs4w8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

Bones’ tweet reads, “Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight Without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say.” Romero is 42 years old and Jones is 32.

The judge’s scored the bout 48-47, 48-48 and 49-46, all in favor for the champion. The fight was mostly contested on the feet, and both fighters landed very few shots. The Last Stylebender and Bones have been feuding for months, and there has been a lot of talk from analysts and fans about a fight between the two men.

The Last Stylebender Wants a Crack at Bones in 2021

Adesanya is pursuing a match with Jones, but he has made it clear that he wants to wait until 2021 to fight the light heavyweight king. The Last Stylebender is still young in his UFC career. The middleweight champ debuted in the UFC just over two years ago at UFC 221 in February 2018, when he earned a TKO victory over Rob Wilkinson.

Jones last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 247 when he took on Dominick Reyes. The UFC light heavyweight champion retained his belt, but it was by a narrow unanimous decision. Recently, UFC president Dana White teased the potential rematch between the two men for Jones’ next title defense.

