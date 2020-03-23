Lakers’ Danny Green Gives Lakers Update

Last week, my colleague at Heavy, Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson, reported that Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green was supposed to appear on ESPN’s First Take on Friday morning.

It was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Two Lakers players have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Per Fox News, “All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team,” the statement read.

Robinson would report a couple hours later on Thursday that the Laker guard canceled his appearance on First Take.

Greens cancelation could be due to the news that a couple of Los Angeles Lakers players tested, and he would have to address questions about his teammates.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Danny Green Gives Update on Lakers Hiatus

On Monday morning, Green was a guest on First Take and was indeed asked how the last couple of weeks have been for him and his teammates.

“It has been very different figuring out different ways to occupy our time, a culture shock, a lot of boredom, but it is a good time to spend with our families,” said Green. “Hold our love ones close and want to get back out on the floor as soon as possible.”

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t had any physical contact with each other since it was announced that Brooklyn had four players that test positive for the Coronavirus.

“We have not had any physical contact since the Brooklyn Nets’ news broke. We were tested that next morning and stayed in our cars, and we went home,” said Green. “We text in a group chat that we talk in. I have faced timed some of the guys that for the Inside the Green Room Podcast. Outside of that, via text, no physical contact.”

Last week Green spoke with The Full 48 Podcast with Howard Beck to reveal the Coronavirus testing process.

“It is uncomfortable,” Green said, per Lakers Review. “A lot of guys did not like it.”

It consists of “a long “q-tip” that goes “up your nose all the way until it reaches pretty much the back of your throat.”

The Mayor of New York spoke out against the NBA getting test before the rest of the public.

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” New York mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted in reference to the Nets being tested. “But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. … Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

“There’s nothing irresponsible — if you’ve got that information [that you’ve been exposed] — about trying to get the tests,” Roberts told ESPN last Wednesday. “The problem that more of us can’t get the tests — and I’m not apologetic about saying it — in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government. They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard, and I think they failed.

“We shouldn’t be fighting about this now … but once this is done and we get through it, and we will, let’s figure out who screwed up and fix that.”

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Danny Green Details Why he Chose Los Angeles Over Mavericks