Lakers’ Danny Green Details Why he Chose Los Angeles Over Mavericks

This past off-season, two NBA champion Danny Green decided to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers over the Dallas Mavericks after spending last season in Toronto and helped the Raptors win their first NBA title. Green also was named to the 2016-17 All-defensive second to last season in San Antonio with the Spurs.

Green recently made an appearance on “Take it There” with Taylor Rooks and detailed why he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers over the Dallas Mavericks.

“Dallas was very interested, the Lakers were interested,” Green said of his free agency. “But the Lakers, to me, were front-runners to me because of the pieces they had now.

“Dallas has some really good pieces, but I think it would be a year or two for them to be in that conversation,” Green added. “But yes, those were the two front-runners. Outside of knowing what Toronto was able to offer, it was the Lakers and Dallas.”

The Dallas Mavericks really wanted Green to past summer as they looked to pair him with All-stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis to form a big 3 in Dallas. Instead, Green opted to sign a two-year contract with the Lakers worth $30 million. Green has been an important piece to the Lakers rotation this season, he even helped the Lakers beat Dallas with his scoring earlier this season.

Dallas tired to Trade for Green at the Trade Deadline

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported back in February that the Dallas Mavericks attempted to trade for Lakers guard Danny Green at the trade deadline.

Per Townsend, a source shared with him:

“Had Marcus Morris gone to Lakers, not Clippers, at 11th hour before the trade deadline, Mavericks believed they had a deal in place for Danny Green, one of their summer free agency targets.”

Source: Had Marcus Morris gone to Lakers, not Clippers, at 11th hour before trade deadline, Mavericks believed they had a deal in place for Danny Green, one of their summer free agency targets. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 6, 2020

The Mavericks would’ve had to trade the 2020 Golden State second-round pick, which is coveted pick to acquire Green’s services. The Mavs, according to Townsend, Green’s defense, championship pedigree, locker room presence, for the 2020 playoffs.

Playing defense is something Danny Green’s former coach Gregg Popovich instilled his players and if you didn’t play defense you were on the floor. It is also something that his current coach Frank Vogel preaches as well Green revealed when asked to compare Pop and Vogel and then Vogel and Nick Nurse.

“Pop, if you don’t play defense you’re not playing offense. You’re not playing at all, basically. So Frank is kinda the same in that sense, but not as, as a stickler as Pop was,” Green said.

He would continue detailing Nick Nurse’s style as well.

“Nick obviously, he emphasized defense, but he’s more of an offensive coach. He likes to push basically up and down, get shots. So I had a lotta fun. We had more freedom,” said Green.

