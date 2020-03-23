Frank Ragnow Shares Message For Lions Fans During Coronavirus

The Detroit Lions have been impacted by the effects of the coronavirus like everybody else, and they understand how difficult things are getting during uncertain times.

Still, though, that doesn’t mean there is any despair from several members of the team. Lions center Frank Ragnow took time out to provide his take on the goings on with a nice video.

As Ragnow said, there’s reason to be positive even as things have gotten a bit uncertain in recent weeks. Ragnow himself has been doing plenty of working out and fishing, and thinks some time with family could be the best thing for everyone.

“Stay positive Lions fans. It’s a good opportunity to spend some more time with your family,” Ragnow says in the clip. “Get out in the outdoors. You could go fishing. Some great fishing around Detroit. You could go on walks. Take your dogs on walks, take your cats on walks. Take whatever animal you want on walks. Just stay positive and keep the faith because once this corona is over, we’re going to come back stronger than ever.”

The hope is things play out just like that.

Lions Revealed Coronavirus Response

After a whirlwind few days which saw the American sports landscape change dramatically a few weeks back, the Lions acted swiftly in response to the outbreak, revealing that they were suspending travel for their coaches and personnel staff. In addition, the Lions also revealed they would request employees start working remotely to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Up until March 12, the Lions were still going to college pro days and were on the road. That will obviously change now in advance of the NFL Draft to be held on April 23. Visits for draft prospects to team facilities have also been cancelled.

Obviously, all these preventative steps are designed with everyone’s best health in mind.

Frank Ragnow Lions Stats

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s career is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

Thus far in his career, Ragnow has started 31 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro player yet, but many see that trajectory for him as he continues to mature and push through his career.

Frank Ragnow a Building Block for Lions

Much is unknown about which direction the Detroit offensive line will take the rest of the 2020 offseason, but the one thing that seems certain is that Ragnow will be a huge part of that direction. He’s solidified things in the middle of the line for the team, and will be a huge part of the future in 2020 and beyond after being a first round pick of the team a few years back. It’s very safe to say Ragnow is the top building block up front for the Lions right now.

It’s good for the Lions to have a solid youngster to build around up front, so the hope is Ragnow can have a successful NFL career.

