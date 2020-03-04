Analyst Explains Why Lions Must Prioritize Kenny Golladay Extension

The Detroit Lions have plenty to accomplish this offseason, and multiple angles to take with which to get things done. The suggestion from one of the league’s insiders is to stay in-house with their biggest move.

Recently, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora took a look at the ideal moves for every team to make this offseason. When it came to the Lions, La Canfora admitted that prioritizing a deal with wideout Kenny Golladay should be the first move the team makes this offseason

Here’s what he wrote:

“Get Kenny Golladay signed longterm. He and Matthew Stafford will wreck defenses together for years to come. Pray someone trades to 2 and takes Tua, also, every day and night, in hopes that Chase Young is sitting there with the third pick.”

Additionally, count La Canfora as one of the many who think the Lions need to hope they can somehow land Chase Young in the draft. It might be a significant long shot to happen, but is something to remember.

In the long run, La Canfora is probably right with regards to Golladay. 2019 was a very impressive season for the young wideout, and he only stands to get better in time, so keeping him should be a huge priority.

Why Kenny Golladay Needs Lions Contract Extension

Golladay is the one player heading for a massive payday that most folks can understand given his performance. The Lions need to explore a deal this offseason in order to get themselves on the right track for the future.

Golladay has been elite with the Lions including what he did in 2019, and thus far in his career, he’s put up 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns. That’s very good as it relates to a young player in the league and the Lions need to get something done before Golladay hits the open market and nets a huge payday. Obviously, he is the slam dunk candidate for this treatment right now, even at such a price.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

From nearly the start of the season until the finish, Golladay enjoyed an excellent season catching the ball. He put up 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns this past year. He’s had some huge games early in the season, and multiple times Golladay managed to go well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

The Lions are going to be happy to keep Golladay in the mix for 2020 and beyond, and his emergence as one of the top wideouts in the NFL will be easy to see next season with more team health.

Hopefully, Golladay continues to get more buzz and more love for what he’s been able to do on the field in his short career. Additionally, the hope is for Lions fans that the team is able to get Golladay a new deal for the future.

