Analyst Predicts Potential Significant Lions Quarterback Shakeups

The NFL could be set to see a wild offseason in terms of quarterbacks changing places, and while it doesn’t seem as if the Detroit Lions will be included in the madness, it hasn’t stopped at least one analyst for projecting it will be the case.

Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports sat in for Colin Cowherd on The Herd, and presented something he called “Tominoes” which were dominoes that would fall if Tom Brady left New England. The Lions, perhaps surprisingly, were included on the list. As Gottlieb projected, Brady signing with the Los Angeles Chargers would push the Patriots to add Jameis Winston. After that, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would need a quarterback, and would turn to the Lions for a deal.

1. Tom Brady signs with Chargers

2. Patriots acquire Jameis Winston

3. ??

4. Lions Draft Tua

5. ??

6. ??

7. ??

8. ??

9. Bears acquire Cam Newton@GottliebShow plays 'Tominoes.' pic.twitter.com/FMUk3D3AyR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 9, 2020

“What happens with the Bucs? Well they need someone who throws the ball deep down field. Matthew Stafford,” he said. “Bucs need a quarterback, want him to throw deep. Stafford expendable, hasn’t won in Detroit. Seems like a better fit for Bruce Arians’ system. The Bucs trade for Matthew Stafford.”

From there, Gottlieb predicts the Lions will go for Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick in the draft, something many have already projected.

“Now Detroit needs a quarterback, they go and get Tua. Tua in Detroit with the No. 3 overall pick,” he said.

In recent weeks, the Lions have denied any and all Stafford trade reports, and the quarterback himself has committed to the team. Never mind that for some in the media, who continue to beat the drum for Stafford leaving Detroit.

Though it seems very unlikely the Lions are impacted by what happens with Brady, a situation like this would certainly be dramatic for the team.

ESPN Analyst Wants Tua Tagovailoa With Lions

According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, who spoke with Brad Galli of WXYZ, the team should take a gamble on Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback if he looks completely healthy, because he could have the highest ceiling of any player in the class and could be truly elite.

“I would take Tua but only if the medical came back that he was progressing and was really on track at least a year from now. Redshirt him for a year, but at least the second year he’d be ready to play,” he said. “If you were to give me a 10 year crystal ball and tell me both quarterbacks are going to be healthy, I’d take Tua over Joe Burrow and I love Joe Burrow.”

Even if that is the best plan, McShay thinks that it won’t happen in the end.

“My guess is, if it’s not trade out, it’s going to be Jeff Okudah, cornerback from Ohio State or Derrick Brown, defensive tackle from Auburn,” he said.

It could be a fair estimation, even if McShay admits he would take the gamble and select Tagovailoa.

Why Lions Could Take Tua Tagovailoa

Could the Lions take the plunge for the pick when all is said and done? According to one top NFL analyst, the answer is yes. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, if everything checks out health wise with Tagovailoa, the Lions could decide to select the quarterback with their pick.

Mel Kiper on ESPN just now: “If there are favorable medical reports on Tua, the Lions could pick him at #3 overall.” — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) January 7, 2020

Naturally, this could be a smokescreen given draft season is typically lying season. Still, there is no discounting the teams potential need for a quarterback.

Detroit was forced to go with Jeff Driskel and later David Blough as quarterbacks after Matthew Stafford’s injury. Drafting a young quarterback could be considered an important step for the team, but the Lions could also sign a veteran backup instead of drafting a talent like Tagovailoa who could make a case to start faster.

Stafford is still entrenched and figured to be, so it will be fascinating to see what path Detroit decides to take.

