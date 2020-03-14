LeBron James, Anthony Davis Championship Odds Revealed By Ex Lakers Guard

Will the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA Championship?

They’ve got a core of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. LA’s also got Kyle Kuzma.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, former Lakers player and assistant coach, Tracy Murray discussed LA’s chances at the beginning of the season.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: MAMBA OUT!!! What he said at the end [laughs] ….Scoop B Radio on the line with Tracy Murray talking everything basketball…You are a SoCal native so you have the jurisdiction to speak on this – the Lakers and Clippers are competitive. Which team do you like better in the Finals?

Tracy Murray: Whoooo man! It’s hard to be a Laker speaking on this, but I love the one-two punch with LeBron and Anthony Davis. I do love a couple of pieces they have – McGhee’s playing well, Rondo, Avery Bradley got injured but he’s a good piece to have and he plays defense, and Kuzma’s back… so the Lakers have a good solid ya know – seven, eight that they can go deep. The Clippers are deeper. The Clippers, they can go 10 deep and with the addition of Paul George being back from that long layoff at the beginning and then with the load management with Kawhi always trying to keep him fresh, they have a lot of talent. And you know with Lou Will, you know what they do. They were doing it before those two got there. Then you got JaMychal Green and guys like that; that are solid contributors, and Mo Harkless – I mean if that team can have a nice momentum and have everybody healthy down the stretch, they’re going to tough to beat man…and Doc’s an experienced guy. He’s been to the Finals. He’s won it with that Celtics team. That team could be scary in the playoffs coming down the stretch because you got a bunch of veterans that have been there and done that. I think for the Lakers coming down the stretch, everybody has to healthy, everybody playing their best basketball and I think Rondo has to be playing at a high level because I can’t see LeBron at his age the whole year going like he’s going right now. Rondo is going to have to take some of the pressure off him, get him off the ball a little bit, so he can rest a little bit. If they’re able to manage that AND keep LeBron fresh, then that’s a championship experience moving forward. AD doesn’t have that championship experience yet. He doesn’t have that going deep in the playoffs experience yet. This is all new to him. All new to Kuzma. So that’s something to look out for when comes down to the playoffs. I don’t even know who to pick right now between those two. They’re both really good teams.